It should come as no surprise that a day after taking a job at his LSU alma mater, Eddie Kennison was already house hunting.
The former Parade All-American from Washington-Marion Magnet High School in Lake Charles was always fast.
Kennison, a four-time LSU All-American in track as well as a first-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams as a wide receiver/kick returner, will join Ed Orgeron's staff as co-director of player personnel.
He'll join another former Tiger, Kelvin Sheppard, in filling the position held by Kevin Faulk before the latter was named running backs coach last week.
"If you had a scale of 1 to 10, my excitement level would probably blow that scale up," Kennison said Wednesday while looking for a new home for his family. "I'm still in awe that I'm back in Baton Rouge, back on campus and a part of something that has been building for so long, with a great program that Coach O has been putting together over the last couple of years."
Kennison spent most of his 12-year NFL career with the Kansas Chiefs before retiring in 2008.
He was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
His new job on Orgeron's staff is to mentor the LSU players.
Or as he put, "Helping transition the new kids into LSU … and guiding the young men who are in the program already and getting them ready to transition into the workforce or the NFL. Being the mentor that so many of them need while they're in school."
Kennison's LSU highlight was probably a 100-yard punt return — an unbreakable NCAA record — against Mississippi State in 1994.
"Once you're a Tiger, you're a Tiger for life," Orgeron said of landing Kennison and Sheppard. "These guys, they bled the purple and gold. I think they're invested. They want to represent LSU. The guys that come back and want to work are very motivated. They understand this place. They understand me. They understand the state of Louisiana. They understand the expectations and they invite them."
Kennison's football experience has been minimal since retiring from the NFL, although he served internships with the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles and coached briefly at MidAmerica Nazarene University just outside of Kansas City, Mo.
He formed and sold several businesses over the years, but the chance to return to LSU appealed to him.
He said it was likely he would sell the one remaining business he runs "because I want to focus all my time with our young men on campus."
Kennison said he and Orgeron had met only a few times over the years and then only briefly.
"But we hit it off and he knew I played at LSU," he said.
"I basically went into Coach O's office because I knew the position was available after Kevin got the running backs job. I told him I'd love to be a part of your coaching staff."
Two days later, after going through the proper channels, he was.
"God gave me the ability to play this game for a long time," Kennison said. "It afforded me the opportunity to get a lot of great experience in football and in life. I felt it was my civic duty, as a man of God, to jump back into this realm to offer my experience in football and in life."