LSU defensive guru Dave Aranda, the nation's highest-paid coordinator at $2.5 million, said Tuesday at the Peach Bowl that he does want to be a head coach one day.
But that day didn't come this year. He said he never really came close to accepting the open job at UNLV earlier this month.
"It was preliminary talks," he said Tuesday. "And it was nothing more than that.
"Any time you're presented with an opportunity, I think — for you and for your family — you want to be able to look into it."
He added that UNLV hired the right man when it landed Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo.
• WOUNDED TIGERS: He has no inside information, and maybe it's wishful thinking, but LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger thinks running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will recover from his hamstring injury enough to play Saturday.
"That's just my opinion," Ensminger said. "But I think Clyde will be there."
Edwards-Helaire, who's versatility is hard to replace, injured the hamstring in a non-contact drill early last week.
"If he's not available we have capable backs," Ensminger said, mentioning freshmen Tyrius Davis-Price and John Emery, along with sophomore Chris Curry.
"Davis is a bull runner, John Emery can make people miss in space … Chris Curry runs the ball hard."
But quarterback Joe Burrow said the Tigers would miss more than Edward-Helaire's running.
"Clyde is a running back," Burrow said. "But what makes him so good is you can't cover him with a linebacker. Teams have to go dime (six defensive backs) or put another safety in there and then we can run and throw it.
"We're not going to change our offense (if) Clyde's not in there. Our offense is our offense and those guys will step up. I know they will."
"I have no problem with our backs if Clyde isn't there," Ensminger said, "But I truly expect him to be there."
• COULDA BEEN: LSU and Oklahoma will play Saturday for third time in their history and the first time since the Tigers won the Bowl Championship Series national title with a 21-14 victory after the 2003 season.
But it might have been the third meeting in the last 15 months.
According to The Athletic website, LSU and the Sooners had signed a contract to play a home-and-home series in 2018 and this year.
But LSU got out of the contract so it could pursue more neutral-site games while the Sooners wanted to keep the home-and-home games because they have a neutral-site game every year in Dallas against Texas.
The series was backed up to the 2027 and 2028 seasons.
LSU signed a deal for a home-and-home series with Texas that started this season and will conclude in Baton Rouge next season.
• LSU SANTA: Quarterback Joe Burrow said he was overwhelmed at the response to his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech, which helped raise almost a half-million dollars for his hometown Athens County (Ohio) Food Pantry.
"It's awesome," Burrow said of the $482,326 that has been raised on a Facebook account, much of it from LSU fans. "I didn't expect that. I think their annual budget was something like $70,000 or $80,000. I didn't say it for that — I just said what was in my heart. That's what I was feeling at the time and someone took it and ran with it. I couldn't be happier for my area. I think it's going to help a lot of people this Christmas."
• FAMILIAR TURF: Not only is LSU playing at the same Mercedes-Benz Stadium where it won the Southeastern Conference championship earlier this month, the Tigers are spending the week in the same downtown Atlanta high-rise hotel where they stayed for that game.
It's not the first time LSU has played consecutive games at a stadium outside Louisiana. Not even the first double-dip into Atlanta.
The 2005 Tigers lost the SEC championship to Georgia in the now-demolished Georgia Dome next door to where the current stadium is, but returned to the Peach Bowl to beat Miami later that month.
It was separate seasons, but the 2010 Tigers finished the season in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in the Cotton Bowl with a victory over Texas A&M. They opened the next season in the same stadium with a neutral-site win over Orgeron.
• NO SANTA TODAY: There won't be much holiday cheer at that Marriott Marquis today.
"Another day for us," head coach Ed Orgeron said. "Obviously we're going to honor it because it's the birthday of Jesus Christ. But it won't be a lot of festivities. It's going to be a practice day. It's going to be a work day."
He noted that LSU was off from last Thursday until arriving in Atlanta on Sunday, which gave many players the opportunity to go home to celebrate an early Christmas.