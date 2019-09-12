There was a flip side to the 573 yards LSU rolled up against Texas Saturday night.
The Tigers also gave up 530 yards to the Longhorns in the 45-38 victory.
It's not the kind of company LSU's defense is used to keeping. When the Tigers score 45 points, they're not supposed to be sweating out an onside kick at the end.
Head coach Ed Orgeron gave credit to his defense for a pair of goal-line stands in the first half "that could have been the difference in the ballgame."
And he gave Texas its due for an explosive offense and pesky quarterback Sam Ehlinger — "Their offense was hard to stop, gave us problems.
"But there's some things we've got to do better on defense. We can't give up 38 points and get where we want to go.
"We didn't get enough rush, we missed some tackles — some of our best players missed tackles. So we have to get better … look at the things we did wrong and get better at them."
The Longhorns scored with all five of their second-half possessions, including an opening 19-play, 86-yard drive that took up 7 minutes, 17 seconds off the game clock and might have left the Tigers gasping the rest of the half.
That may be part of the trade-off for the Tigers' own newfound hurry-up offense.
Get in a shootout and those things happen — the Longhorns had 121 yards rushing (60 by Ehlinger), but 409 in the air, which doesn't count 45 more yards on three pass interference penalties.
LSU survived but Orgeron said the defense needs to get better.
"We had some mistakes on coverage," he said. "We had some mistakes on inside coverage, how we played coverage. They had some good schemes, which we should have taken away. We didn't.
"We misjudged the ball. We made some mistakes on alignment and leverage, and they made some good plays. They're a good football team. They have good athletes. They're going to make plays. It just seemed we couldn't stop them at all, and nothing was working at the time."
It wasn't just a tough night in the secondary for the self-styled DBU. Freshman cornerback Derek Stingley, for instance, has been targeted eight times in the season's two games and has yet to have his man catch a pass.
Orgeron, in fact, harped mostly on the lack of a pass rush.
The Tigers had five sacks, but it was feast or famine — three of them came in the second half and none of them in the end helped the defense get off the field.
He said LSU's original plan was to push hard with the front four, partly to keep Ehlinger contained as a runner, and free up the outside rushers to be turned loose.
"What we call a bull rush from the inside guys (to) not let (Ehlinger) run out the pocket," Orgeron explained. "But it did not work. When that doesn't work, you don't have good pass rush. The guy still ran inside, and it wasn't successful for us.
"We had some good rushes on the edge, not so good rushes on the edge, but we weren't able to get off the block and make the play. If we did it again, I would go ahead and (full speed) rush them the whole time."
Orgeron gave defensive coordinator Dave Aranda credit for making adjustments, mostly those that switched alignments and allowed pass-rush specialist K'Lavon Chaisson to go up the middle instead of from the outside, where he was struggling.
"That opened up the passing lane for us to get more pressure, and I think that you saw (linebacker) Michael Divinity get a sack off a similar look," Orgeron said. "It was a good job by Dave. Dave kept on working throughout the game scheming."
Still, the Tigers did not have a defensive stop in the second half.
Fatigue may have been a factor, as well as a steady stream of Tigers hobbling to the sideline with cramps.
LSU wouldn't be the first up-tempo team to see its own defense hampered and sometimes worn down as a result of its own no-huddle offense.
For example, after LSU's defense sweltered through the 7:17 drive that Texas put together early in the second half, the Tigers needed five plays to answer with a field goal. But it took only 1:41 off the clock — and, ready or not, the LSU defense was right back on the field.
It's a dilemma, Orgeron acknowledged.
"There's some times where … you want to be able to maybe slow it down a little bit, give your defense a rest. But your defense has to stop them.
"Otherwise you're in a shootout. We knew we were in a shootout, so we thought in the second half every time we had the ball we had to score, and that's what happened.
"When we're playing great on defense we can slow it down. And I do believe we can do all those things.
"But we do need to work together, offense and defense, on the tempo of the game."