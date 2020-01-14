Fitting end for Burrow

spkm_0113_LSU_v_Clemson-31
Buy Now

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs in an open space to lead the Tigers to victory over Clemson University Tigers during the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, January 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)

NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow went to LSU as a journeyman searching for a home and leaves two years later as a legend.

It’s no surprise then that he capped his storied career with one more record-setting night at the office.

Burrow threw five touchdowns and ran for another one to lead No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 win over No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Superdome on Monday night.

The stat line is simply staggering for Burrow, as it has been all season for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. He completed 31 of 49 passes for 463 yards and those five scoring strikes. He made pivotal plays with his legs, too, especially as Clemson dialed up cover-zero blitzes.

“It feels good,” smiled Burrow, who emerged from the LSU locker room smoking a victory cigar. “I don’t know what else to say. I couldn’t have done it with a better group of guys. I just feel blessed to be a part of it.”

Led by Burrow, LSU scored 726 points this season, the most ever by any team dating to 1936. Burrow also rewrote the NCAA’s single-season record book by throwing his 59th touchdown pass and accounting for his 64th total touchdown.

Burrow threw one more touchdown to finish with 60 and 65, respectively. No quarterback in LSU history even came close to producing those kinds of gaudy numbers, and it might be an awfully long time before any quarterback anywhere matches them.

spkm_0113_LSU_v_Clemson-34
Buy Now

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) greets a Clemson University Tiger after the game during the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)

“This is special,” Burrow said. “This doesn’t happen often. This doesn’t come around every year. This is a special group of guys who came together.”

LSU got off to an uncharacteristically slow start because of bad field position and that ultra-aggressive Clemson defense. But Burrow and the brain trust of Steve Ensminger and Joe Brady made the necessary adjustments, as they have all season.

It started with feeding the ball to sophomore receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who drew single coverage for most of the night. Burrow hit him for a 52-yard touchdown down the sideline to get LSU on the board and then found him deep again to set up his own rushing score.

“I didn’t think there was any way they were going to play man-to-man with Ja’Marr, so I wasn’t even looking his way at first,” Burrow said. “We started going to him heavy and he just played so well. That’s just the kind of guy he is.”

Burrow connected with tight end Thaddeus Moss for two touchdowns to keep Clemson at arm’s length. His fourth-quarterback touchdown to Terrace Marshall was the moment when LSU knew it was about to win a national championship.

There will come a time when Burrow sits back and reflects on the amazing things him and his teammates accomplished. But first, he had a cigar to finish and some more partying to do.

“Not yet,” Burrow said. “We’re still celebrating. Give us a couple days. We’ve got tonight and the rest of this week, and we’re going to enjoy this one.”

More from this section

Fitting end for Burrow

  • Updated
+2
Fitting end for Burrow

NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow went to LSU as a journeyman searching for a home and leaves two years later as a legend.

CFP championship attracts celebrities

  • Updated
CFP championship attracts celebrities

NEW ORLEANS — The crowd at the Superdome greeted President Donald Trump with thunderous applause when he walked onto the field before the playing of the national anthem.

LSU completes perfect season

  • Updated
LSU completes perfect season

NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow, having just thrown his fifth touchdown of the night, sauntered toward the LSU sideline and pointed to his left ring finger before embracing Ed Orgeron.

The match ups

  • Updated
+5
The match ups

Both LSU and Clemson have perfect records, rosters full of NFL prospects and boatloads of momentum heading into tonight’s championship game. Here’s a position-byposition breakdown of where the teams stand heading into tonight’s game.

On the brink of immortality

  • Updated
+2
On the brink of immortality

NEW ORLEANS — Ed Orgeron and No. 1 LSU stand on the brink of immortality with one hill left to climb in this tour de force of a season.

NFL teams express interest in Brady

  • Updated
+2
NFL teams express interest in Brady

NEW ORLEANS — A year ago Joe Brady wasn't even a full-fledged assistant coach. Now he's reportedly the target of an NFL owner who has proven himself willing to break the bank when it comes to hiring coaches.