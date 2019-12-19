Both LSU and Oklahoma could be missing key players when they open the College Football Playoffs in the Peach Bowl.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Wednesday that star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday's practice.
"Clyde did get hurt yesterday," Orgeron said after Wednesday's workout. "I don't know the extent of his injury."
Orgeron was not sure whether Edwards-Helaire would be available against Oklahoma.
"He went to get some tests today," the coach said. "We will know a little bit more towards the end of the week."
Meanwhile, Soonerscoop.com reported that three OU players have been suspended for the game, including star pass rusher Ronnie Perkins and backup running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
The other was wide receiver Trejan Bridges, who has seven catches but has contributed mostly on special teams.
Perkins, a defensive end, had 38 tackles including 13.5 for losses with six sacks.
Stevenson has 64 rushes for 515 yards and six touchdowns.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said he was aware of the reports but would not comment.
Edwards-Helaire was a surprise star for the Tigers, thriving in the new offense with 1,290 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. He has also caught 50 passes for 399 yards and another touchdown.
His best game was probably the Tigers' upset of Alabama when he rushed for 103 yards and had another 77 on receptions while scoring four touchdowns.
Edwards-Helaire's backups are both freshmen, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery.
Davis Price had 270 yards on 60 carries with six touchdowns while Emery had 189 yards on 36 carries with three scores.
The Peach Bowl also announced that both schools had sold out their allotment of tickets for the game.