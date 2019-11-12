Two days after scoring the most points ever by an opponent in Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, the LSU offense was still making history.
Quarterback Joe Burrow was named the SEC’s offensive player of the week for the fifth time in his 10 games.
But Burrow, who also was named the Walter Camp national player of the week, had to share it this time.
He didn’t mind — the cowinner was the Tigers’ running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
It’s not unusual to have cowinners. But it was the first time two teammates shared the weekly honor since 1991 and the only other time two Tigers did it was 1986 when Tommy Hodson and Wendell Davis did following a win over Notre Dame.
Burrow was Burrow — 31-of-39 completions for 393 yards and three touchdowns with (adjusted for sacks) 96 yards rushing.
It was the seventh time in his career to get the honor.
Edwards-Helaire was a first-timer — in more ways than one.
His four touchdowns — three on the ground, one reception — was the first time an opponent had scored that many against the Tide since 2007.
“Unbelievable,” Orgeron said. “I don’t know if I have seen a performance like that as football player in a big game like that. I really don’t.”
Edwards-Helaire accounted for 180 yards, 103 on the ground and 77 on receptions.
He touched the ball nine times out of LSU’s 23 offensive plays in the fourth quarter.
“I can recall Reggie Bush doing things like that,” Orgeron said of his days at Southern Cal. “I can recall Warren Sapp dominating some games, but that’s right up there with it.
“That was about as dominant a game. And he said something like, ‘Throw your heart on the line and your body will follow.’ ”
“Phenomenal saying. And that’s him. I’m going to say it again, he’s six-four, 270 when he runs that football.”
LSU’s 46 points were the most by the Tigers in the 84-game series with Alabama and it’s also most scored against the Crimson Tide in regulation in Bryant-Denny Stadium history.