BATON ROUGE — The Ole Miss game was the final straw for LSU.
The outcome was never in doubt, just another showcase for Joe Burrow & Co. to ring up 714 yards of offense, never punting in a 58-37 runaway.
But as they trotted off the field, the Tigers' defense didn't much feel like celebrating.
The eye sore was the Rebels' 614 total yards, most notably the 212 yards rushing and four touchdowns by Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
"I wasn't happy," LSU safety JaCoby Stevens remembered. "I was embarrassed. I felt like we didn't play to LSU's standard of performance."
It was no problem when the Rebels scored 30 second-half points — the offense would squeeze off another touchdown and quiet a suddenly stirring Hotty Toddy crowd.
But it wasn't the first time in the season, when at times it appeared the Tigers' defense had made as remarkable a turnaround — the wrong way — as the LSU offense had.
"In history LSU has always been LSU defense is this, and LSU offense needs to keep up," Stevens said. "It's not like that anymore. Now it's like …"
All-American safety Grant Delpit saw the offense coming while struggling against it in fall camp.
"We knew that either they were going to be really good or we were going to be bad," Delpit said. "They were putting up a lot of yards, a lot of points in those scrimmages."
After Ole Miss, which wasn't an isolated incident, it appeared that both of his predictions might be coming true — of all the crazy, unexplainable things, LSU was having a dream season yet needed a defense that didn't have to avoid eye contact with the offense.
It made for some entertaining shootouts — remember LSU 45, Texas 38? — and some curious games like Vanderbilt scoring 38.
But it might not have been sustainable.
The College Football Playoff's selection committee was even using it to explain why the otherwise breathtaking Tigers weren't No. 1 in the early ratings.
But the Ole Miss game, if nothing else, got the LSU defense out of the denial stage.
"Coach (Ed) Orgeron says block out the noise," Stevens said. "But we heard the noise."
A few of the defensive leaders like Stevens and Delpit, linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and defensive end Rashard Lawrence, gathered the unit and, as Stevens said, "called them out."
Basically the message was: This is LSU, and this is not the way LSU plays defense.
"We had just had enough," Stevens said.
"I think we just kind of lit a fire (after the Ole Miss game) and started playing LSU football after that," Delpit said.
It wasn't quite that simple.
But the turnaround since that trip to Oxford has been remarkable nonetheless.
Forget some of the early domination against outmanned schools.
LSU almost shut out Georgia Southern (55-3) while debuting its new offense. Having a projected future NFL quarterback didn't help Utah State either (42-6).
But after the Ole Miss game, in its seven games against Power Five opponents, the LSU defense was giving up 450 yards and almost 31 points per game.
Since then?
In four games since, including the SEC championship and the Peach Bowl CFP semifinal, the Tigers have allowed 16.3 points and 270 yards per game.
None of the four opponents has rushed for 100 yards against the Tigers — even high-powered Oklahoma, which went in averaging 251 per game and managed 97.
Clemson (14-0) in the Jan. 13 national championship game in New Orleans will be it's biggest test yet.
But suddenly defense no longer seems like a liability for LSU's championship plans.
Stevens credited defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who had to be wondering if he was earning college football's biggest salary for an assistant coach.
"He had an idea how he wanted the defense to run in fall camp and it wasn't working in the season," Stevens said. "He just changed it. Now we're getting more pressure on the quarterback, we're getting more sacks. The defensive line is more disruptive.
"He took everything that we weren't doing and he took everything that we were doing well and created a new game plan and a new scheme. He put his guys in good spots."
They also got healthier, particularly Delpit, who won the Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back despite missing a game and not really being himself for a good stretch of others with a bum ankle.
It's allowed the Tigers (14-0) to play more of their base defense instead of using gimmicks to get pressure on quarterbacks.
In short, and not a moment too soon, it looks like LSU defense is supposed to look.
Maybe the biggest endorsement has come from within.
"Our defense has become one of the best in the country," Burrow said.