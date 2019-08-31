Second-year Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford apparently did not get the memo.
He spent a lot of time this week on the usual precautions before playing in Tiger Stadium as his Eagles will do tonight for the first time in the season opener against LSU.
It was the typical drills — piped in music and crowd noise for practice, extra work on communicating and hand signals.
It was probably a waste of time.
If Tiger Stadium is rocking and rolling at full throat tonight, it will likely mean his upstart Eagles are doing just fine — certainly better than any of those rowdy fans in purple and gold expected.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron can warn his team all he wants about the dangers of looking past a Sun Belt Conference team with an early eye on next week's bigger game at Texas.
And the players will likely get the reminder of what happened under similar circumstances two years ago when the Tigers were upset by Troy.
But those notorious fans? They really have nothing against a team LSU will be playing for the first time in its history.
They likely will be showing up simply to be entertained at the Eagles' expense, even more so to get their first glimpse of the promised new spread offense LSU will finally unveil to the masses.
"Our guys are excited about it," Orgeron said. "I want to see speed, give the receivers the ball in space, let them make plays."
Both teams were 10-3 last year, but that's about where the similarities end.
LSU opens a season of great expectations ranked No. 6 in the country in both major polls. Georgia Southern, well, the Eagles are a 271⁄2-point underdog.
"You screw up if you try to make something different than what it is," Lunsford said. "It's a football game. They're very talented, very fast, very strong. To the outside world it's definitely a mismatch. But our guys work hard, they want to go prove they belong, want to show that they can go play against LSU."
The Eagles aren't totally out of place.
In recent years Georgia Southern has played at, among others, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, and in 2013 pulled off a 26-20 upset of Florida in The Swamp.
"What we talk about is our history of going up against this type of opponent, how close we've come in a lot of them. We have to do the things that we do and do them a little bit better than we've done."
The shocker against Florida was Georgia Southern's lone win against a Southeastern Conference team in 13 tries. But the Eagles took Georgia to overtime before losing in 2015.
"They've been excited about this game for a long time," Lunsford said of his players. "Look forward to going down there and seeing what we can do.
"We'll play our game, we'll be blue collar, we'll be disciplined. We'll play tough."
The wild card is Georgia Southern's triple-option, ground-oriented attack. It's a rarity in today's college game and the Eagles have a veteran at the controls in third-year starting quarterback Shai Werts.
He rushed for 908 yards last season while running for 15 touchdowns to lead the Sun Belt and set a conference scoring record for quarterbacks.
But it's the scheme as much as the players that might most worry Orgeron.
"It's going to pose problems," Orgeron said. "We've got to be in the right place, tackle the dive, tackle the quarterback, tackle the pitch. If you make a mistake, it's a big play."