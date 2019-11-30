Yes, there are times when LSU's Joe Burrow wants to pinch himself with the way it's all worked out.
The cocksure Ohio kid who came to Louisiana on blind faith, was accepted by some strange folks, then fell in love with the place, all the while jump-starting a career at a school known as a quarterbacks graveyard to where he enters his final home game in his adopted home stadium as the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy for the nation's No. 1-ranked team.
An afterthought among pro scouts when he arrives, he's now projected to be a high first-round pick, possibly the first quarterback selected.
Yes, you can call him Jeaux, won't bother him a bit.
"This place is super special," said Burrow, adding that he wishes he could snap his fingers and get another year of eligibility.
LSU should be so lucky. But tonight against Texas A&M will be his last appearance in Tiger Stadium, with all the trimmings.
But it wasn't as simple as it all seems.
A year ago he had to question if it would turn out this magical. That was at College Station, Texas, after the bitter and controversial seven-overtime 74-72 loss to Texas A&M, when he had to be helped to the dressing room after running the ball 29 times and throwing another 38 times in a game that last almost five hours.
But even after the training staff had to administer a third IV to him, he said he never had any second thoughts about calling Louisiana and LSU home.
"I just got super dizzy and lightheaded and kind of had to sit down on the ground," Burrow remembered. "I didn't, like, collapse or anything.
"You play two games in one and run the ball 30 times, your body's going to be pretty sore, especially as a quarterback who had never run the ball 30 times in his entire career. So that was a pretty low feeling after the game for sure."
But, my, how times have changed with Burrow as the catalyst for and the biggest beneficiary of the Tigers' new scorched-earth offensive approach this season.
"We expect to score every single drive, and if we don't we get a little frustrated," Burrow said.
That would have come in handy last year at Texas A&M, a loss that still sticks in the Tigers' craw.
But Burrow and head coach Ed Orgeron have downplayed any revenge factor for tonight's game.
"Not really," Burrow said when asked if he still thought about the bang-bang calls and fortunate results that all seemed to go the Aggies way. "We had plenty of opportunities to win that football game, both in regulation and in overtime, so you can't control those things. You can control how you play."
LSU (11-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference), which has clinched the SEC West Division title and a spot in next week's SEC championship game against Georgia, has plenty to play for after slipping to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Ohio State.
LSU probably has to win one of its next two games to insure itself a spot in the four-team playoff. A win tonight would likely give the Tigers a good shot to reclaim the top playoff seed with a win the SEC championship.
"It's just another game for us," Burrow said of tonight's game. "We feel like if we play the way we're capable of playing, we'll win the game."
Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) is no ordinary four-loss team. LSU, which is atop the media and coaches polls, will be the third top-ranked team the Aggies have played this season, after losing to Clemson (24-10) and Alabama (47-28). And that doesn't count Georgia (No. 4 in the CFP poll) or Auburn (No. 15) as the other Aggies losses.
"Their losses are really good losses," Burrow said. "They're a really good football team, so we're going to have our work cut out for us."