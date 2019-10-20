STARKVILLE, Miss. — Can't say nobody warned you there'd be days like this. Ed Orgeron mentioned it earlier in the week.
But even he didn't see it coming Saturday for No. 2-ranked LSU.
Season lows in points, yards and intensity. Red-zone woes. Dropped passes. Missed extra points. Frustration mounting.
Even a Heisman Trophy candidate getting caught with his pants down.
"We didn't play our best game today," Orgeron said. "We weren't as sharp as we've been on offense."
"I felt a little less energy before the game," quarterback Joe Burrow said after pulling his pants back up. "That probably had something to do with it."
But if the worst it's going to get is a sloppy 23-point Southeastern Conference road win set to a cowbell cacophony, maybe the No. 2 ranked Tigers are on to something.
That was Orgeron's solace after LSU fiddle-daddled through a 36-13 win over Mississippi State that had him forcing a smile and almost dreading watching the game film.
"We came into a hostile environment and won ourselves a big game," Orgeron said after the Tigers stayed perfect at 7-0, 3-0 in the SEC, after a far-from-perfect performance.
Bottom line: "They're ranked No. 2 in the country for a reason," Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead said after his Bulldogs (3-4, 1-3) lost their third consecutive game.
Never mind the Tigers didn't look much like it for most of the game and, for a change, relied as much on their defense as the offensive fireworks.
"We weren't as sharp as we've been on offense," Orgeron said. "I'm sure I won't like it when I look at the film, but I'm going to enjoy it."
It took awhile.
The Tigers' high-powered offense was held to field goals on their first three possessions before Burrow fired four touchdown passes in the second and third quarters to set a single-season LSU record with 29. The touchdowns passes went to four receivers, including a game-changing 60-yarder to Racey McMath late in the first half. Ja'Marr Chase, Derrick Dillon and Justin Jefferson also caught scoring passes.
The record-setter to Jefferson came shortly before Burrow showed his heinie on national television when State's third sack of the game pulled down his pants and exposed his bare backside.
"I heard there was a full moon in Starkville tonight," Burrow said.
He was able to laugh it off, but did tell CBS that the Tigers better play better before hosting No. 11 Auburn next week.
"We just started off slow," Burrow said. "We were moving the ball, but didn't execute the way that we have been in the red zone."
Fortunately for the Tigers, their defense stepped up to keep State to a single touchdown until the game's final minute with the Tigers' reserves in the game.
"There was frustration by everybody," Orgeron said of the early offensive struggles. "But we didn't panic. The difference was the defense stood up. The defense was playing well and the offense knew they were going to get it. I think it would have been more of a struggle if the offense hadn't scored (touchdowns) and the defense was letting them score."
State moved the ball with 340 yards of offense of its own, but the Tigers forced three turnovers and turned the Bulldogs away on two fourth-down gambles to limit the scoreboard damage.
"I thought we did very well on defense and made some plays," Orgeron said. "The turnovers really helped us. It gave us a little time for the offense to get going."
Garrett Shrader's touchdown narrowed the Tigers' lead to 9-7 late in the second quarter, but the Tigers woke up and answered quickly a pair of Burrow scoring passes in the final 5 minutes before the half for a 22-7 LSU lead.
On the first play following the Bulldogs' score, Burrow found McMath ridiculously wide open for a 60-yard touchdown to get LSU in the end zone.
"Good call by (offensive coordinator) Steve Ensminger," Orgeron said. "We responded. The deep ball was there. We got the coverage we wanted and thought it would be there. We probably should have gone to it a little more."
The key play came moments later in the first half when Jacoby Stevens stepped in front of Shrader pass for an interception that the Tigers turned into another quick touchdown just before the half on Burrow's 8-yarder to Chase.
"I wouldn't say the offense didn't play well," Stevens said. "They just didn't score the 40-60 points we're accustomed to now. They made plays when they had to, but it was time for the defense to step up. It was a defensive game in the first quarter and we did our job.
"We were just tired of the way we've been playing."