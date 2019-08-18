Amazing what having the starting quarterback will do for an offense.
LSU’s Joe Burrow, who missed last week’s scrimmage with minor bumps, returned Saturday and the offense bounced back in the Tigers’ final full-scale scrimmage before the season opener against Georgia Southern on Aug. 31.
“We moved the ball,” head coach Ed Orgeron said. “We got after the defense today. They came out with the upper hand. They controlled probably about the first half of the scrimmage. The defense came out and controlled the second half. Then the offense came out and had a great 2-minute drive.”
The scrimmage, as usual, was closed to the public and media.
Orgeron said Burrow was 14-of-24 passing for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Although the coaches limited Burrow’s running, he did score once to cap what Orgeron said was an impressive 2-minute drill to end the scrimmage.
“Having Joe back, the offense looked really good,” Orgeron said.
Three of LSU’s projected starters and stars missed the scrimmage for a second consecutive week, although Orgeron said linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, All-American safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Kristian Fulton all would have played if Saturday had been a game.
“I think next week when we go into game mode they’ll be taking all the first-team reps,” Orgeron said.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the projected starter at running back, and last year’s leading receiver Justin Jefferson also sat out — for no other reason, Orgeron said, than to save wear and tear.
The news wasn’t so good for guard Kardell Thomas, one of the top-ranked incoming freshmen. He was hit in the back of the leg in Wednesday’s practice that will require surgery. Orgeron did no rule out Thomas returning, but said it was possible that it could be a season-ending injury.
Orgeron had praise for another freshman offensive lineman, Anthony Bradford, who has moved from tackle to guard.
Backup quarterback Myles Brennan bounced back from a rough scrimmage a week ago to complete 13 of 25 for 260 yards and one touchdown.
I thought Myles had a tremendous day,” he said. “He moved around the pocket, made some deep throws. And some of the balls that were not completed, the receiver got the ball right in his hands.
“We have to quarterbacks who can go in the game right now and win one for us.”
The defense, however, did record six sacks.
Orgeron said it’s clear the Tigers’ top three receivers are Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall.
But Racey McMath led with six receptions for 58 yards, while Jaray Jenkins caught four for 73 yards. Chase made five catches for 45 yards.
Freshman John Emery led all rushers with 11 carries for 68 yards.
Kicker Cade York went 7 of 8 on field goal attempts, with a long of 51 yards.
Orgeron also clarified the status of new defensive line coach Bill Johnson, who was hired this week to replace Dennis Johnson after the latter suffered severe injuries to both knees that has him confined to a wheelchair. He was moved into an analysts role.
It is assumed that Bill Johnson, a longtime NFL assistant who came out of retirement to take the job, will do the job for one year while Dennis Johnson recuperates.
But Saturday Orgeron said, “We will revisit everything after this season as to who will be defensive line coach going forward.”