LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's record-breaking performance in the Tigers' seasoN-opening win over Georgia Southern did not go unnoticed.
The LSU senior on Monday was named the co-Southeastern Conference offensive player of the week for his directing the Tigers' new up-tempo spread offense to a 55-3 victory over Georgia Southern.
Burrow shared the award with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
One game into his second season at LSU, it's the third Burrow has won the SEC honor.
Burrow, who played only one series of the second half, tied the school record with five touchdown passes, all in the first half.
He became the first LSU player to throw five scoring passes in a half. He completed 23 of 27 passes for 278 yards. He directed the Tigers to touchdowns on their first five possessions of the game.
Burrow was also named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association offensive player of the week.
The Georgia Southern performance was the third consecutive game where Burrow either set or tied a school record. Burrow set the record for touchdowns responsible with six against Texas A&M. He tied the bowl record with four toiuchdown passes in the Fiesta Bowl win over Central Florida.
The five scoring passes he added Saturday made him the first Tiger quarterback to throw nine over two games.
Burrow's 232.80 passer efficiency rating ranks No. 2 in the nation after the season's first week.