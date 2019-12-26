ATLANTA — When the dreaded Sports Illustrated cover jinx reared its ugly head, LSU's Joe Burrow pushed it aside like lint on his shoulder pad and went out and beat Alabama.
Oh yeah … jinx this! he seemed to be saying — LSU 46, Alabama 41, with 393 yards passing by Burrow and another key 64 yards on the ground against a Crimson Tide defense that had shut out the Tigers two of the previous three seasons.
If it wasn't his Heisman Trophy moment, it was surely LSU's signature victory en route to a perfect regular season, and Southeastern Conference championship and a spot against Bi 12 champion Oklahoma (12-1) Saturday in the Peach Bowl in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.
Now Burrow will have to deal with another perceived bad omen, another black cat crossing the path of the Tigers' ultimate goal.
The Heisman, which he picked up on Dec. 14, hasn't always rested easy on the head of the winner after the kudos fade and the postseason begins.
Burrow's Heisman was LSU's first in 60 years and the second in school history.
Head coach Ed Orgeron is more familiar with it. He's been on the staffs of three teams with Heisman winners — Gino Torretta at Miami (1992) and two more during his Southern Cal stint, Carson Palmer (2002) and Matt Leinhart (2004).
He knows the toll it can take, but is confident Burrow will be immune to the post-Heisman blues others have suffered.
It can drain you.
Burrow, for instance, had a whirlwind week almost immediately after the Tigers walked out of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium with his Heisman Moment — the Houdini scramble setting up a 71-yard completion — to win the SEC and seal the biggest landslide win in Heisman history.
There wasn't much time to savor it.
Shortly after getting back to Baton Rouge, he quickly packed a suitcase and was off to Baltimore to pick up the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm trophy, then dashed back to Atlanta for a big haul at the College Football Awards show before it was up to New York the next morning for the nonstop Heisman weekend.
Appearances here. Trophies there. TV spots around every corner. Talk shows. Well-wishers. Everywhere you look an autograph or selfie seeker. Hectic, hectic, hectic.
"I think he was a little tired when he got back, obviously," Orgeron said. "We rested him last week a bunch. But I think he's fine, back to normal now and ready to go."
Burrow said he had a blast in New York … to a point.
He's happy to be back in his element.
"It's been kind of exhausting the last couple of weeks," he said. "So I've been excited this week to get here and get away from it all, get back on the practice field and just focus on football."
This week, he said, is what it's all about, not the bright lights of New York. The Heisman Trophy was nice — he made sure to thank everybody involved — but it was never his ultimate dream.
"I want to win a national title," he said. "That's always been my drive since I was a sophomore in high school. When I envisioned myself growing up, being a football player, it wasn't in the NFL. It was playing on Jan. 13 in a dome somewhere playing for the national title."
A win Saturday would put LSU (13-0) in a familiar dome in New Orleans doing just that, against the winner of Saturday night's Clemson-Ohio State Fiesta Bowl.
The Tigers are favored by 13 in a game that is expected to keep the scoreboard busy. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, last year's Alabama quarterback, was a distant runner-up to Burrow for the Heisman.
But is the Heisman jinx real?
Basically, LSU's task is to not let Oklahoma do unto Burrow as the Tigers have done unto recent Heisman winners.
Two of the worst performances by a newly crowned Heisman winner since the turn of the century came against the Tigers — Oklahoma's Jason White in 2003 and Louisville's Lamar Jackson in 2016.
White took an OU offense that was believed to be unstoppable into the Sugar Bowl for the Bowl Championship Series national title game.
He managed 13 completions in 37 attempts for 102 yards in LSU's 21-14 victory.
The tone was set early — White's first pass was intercepted to set up the Tigers' first touchdown. His first pass of the second half was picked off and returned for a touchdown by current SEC Network personality Marcus Spears.
Jackson is the front-runner candidate to be the NFL MVP this season with the Baltimore Ravens. It's not because of his post-Heisman performance against LSU in the 2016 Citrus Bowl.
He never had a chance in Orlando, Florida, as the Tigers' sacked him eight times while harassing him all day. He managed 157 yards while completing 10 of 27 passes and his legs couldn't bail him out — 33 yards rushing on 26 carries.
The Cardinals' high-powered attack was held to three field goals in LSU's 29-9 win.
But mostly it's been a mixed bag this century for Heisman winners.
The last two winners, both from Oklahoma, ended their careers with losses in the CFP semifinals. But it was hard to blame either Kyler Murray last season or Baker Mayfield in 2017 as both had good games in shootout losses, first to Alabama, then Georgia.
It's certainly not unusual for a winner to be in Burrow's current position.
In the previous five years of the four-team playoff system, the Heisman winner has been in it four times (Burrow makes five of six).
Two lost in the semifinals; only one, Alabama running back Derrick Henry in 2015, won it all.
Before that, under the former BCS system, since the 2000 season the Heisman winner reached that winner-take-all game 10 of the 14 years — and went 4-6.
The anomaly was Florida's Tim Tebow. The Gators won BCS national championships in 2006 and 2008, beating Heisman winners from Ohio State (Troy Smith) and Oklahoma (Sam Bradford) for the titles. But Tebow won the Heisman in 2007, a year the Gators were relegated to the Citrus Bowl while LSU was chomping down on OU and White for the national title.
Burrow may have come out of nowhere to win college football's biggest individual award, but the moment hasn't been too big for him.
Asked upon arriving in Atlanta this week what he would have thought if somebody told him that all this hoopla would happen when he transferred to LSU from Ohio State before the 2018 season, he had a quick answer:
"I would have believed you."