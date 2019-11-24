LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) breaks through the line of scrimmage for the first down against Arkanasa during the Southeastern Conference matchup at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, November 23, 2019. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
BATON ROUGE — No. 1 LSU punched its ticket to the Southeastern Conference championship game and locked up its first West Division crown since 2011 with a business-like 56-20 rout of Arkansas at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.
The Tigers neither celebrated keeping "The Boot" in Baton Rouge for another year nor clinching a trip to Atlanta. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron made it clear that Saturday's win was nothing more than the next step toward his team's loftier goals.
"There's a mind-set on this football team," Orgeron said. "We have a goal. We know where we want to go. We don't talk about it. There will be time to celebrate when we get there. We don't feel like we've accomplished what we want to accomplish yet."
After a sluggish start, LSU rode another strong performance from Heisman Trophy front-runner Joe Burrow. Burrow carved up an overmatched Arkansas secondary, completing 23 of 28 passes for 327 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Burrow's efforts were balanced by a monster night from Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The ever-elusive tailback shifted, spun and sprinted his way to a career-high 188 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. He also caught seven passes for an additional 65 yards.
Edwards-Helaire became the 14th LSU player to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark on the ground in a season. It was fitting he reached the milestone on a night when he averaged an astonishing 31.3 yards per carry and 19.5 yards per touch.
"He's on fire right now," Orgeron said of Edwards-Helaire.
The defense played solid, albeit against an inferior opponent, despite not having All-American Grant Delpit. JaCoby Stevens, Delpit's usual running mate at safety, led the way with a career-high three sacks as LSU kept Arkansas out of the end zone until the game was well in hand.
That added up to an all-around dominant effort for LSU (11-0. 7-0 SEC). The Tigers outgained the Razorbacks by a final margin of 612-304 and scored 49 unanswered points after leading by a margin of 7-6 in the middle of the second quarter.
LSU will close out the regular season at home next week against Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3). Win or lose, it'll be on to Atlanta after that for a date with SEC East champion Georgia (10-1, 7-1), but there's clearly unfinished business on LSU's mind after last year's seven-overtime heartbreaker.
"No question," Orgeron said. "It's going to be on. I'll never forget that game last year. We're going to be ready."
But first LSU had to take care of business against a woebegone Arkansas (2-9, 0-7) team that fired head coach Chad Morris last week.
The offense wasted no time getting going. Burrow hooked up with Ja'Marr Chase for a 37-yard touchdown on the opening drive. The ball was slightly underthrown, but Chase outmuscled a Razorback scornerback for the score.
LSU cooled off a bit after that, though. The Tigers punted on their next two possessions as Arkansas cut into the lead with a pair of field goals, which pulled them to within 7-6.
Things didn't stay that competitive for long. LSU responded with 21 unanswered points to cease control of the game going into halftime.
Touchdown runs from Tyrion Davis-Price (2 yards) and Edwards-Helaire (27 yards) vaulted LSU out to a 21-6 lead late in the half. Burrow then marched the Tigers 90 yards in the final 2 minutes before the intermission, finding Justin Jefferson for a 10-yard score with 14 seconds left in the half.
LSU continued to pile on in the second half. Burrow found a wide-open Chase streaking down the seam for a 50-yard touchdown. Chase turned in another strong outing with six catches for 144 yards and those two long touchdowns.
Edwards-Helaire set up that scoring strike with a 35-yard scamper. He broke away from the Arkansas defense for touchdown gallops of 26 and 89 yards on the next two LSU possessions.
LSU planned to take Edwards-Helaire out after his second touchdown, but he had 99 rushing yards at that point, so the decision was made that he'd get one more carry to surpass the century mark. The hole opened wide and he chewed up a whole lot more than that.
"I went out there to get my yard, get out of bounds and shut it down," Edwards-Helaire smiled. "Man, it parted like the Red Sea and I was like, ‘We're not about to take one yard. We're going to roll and see if we can make it happen.'"
Those quick scores allowed LSU to begin removing its starters from the game and get valuable reps for the underclassmen backups behind them.
Arkansas scored two late touchdowns, sandwiched around an onside kick, to make the final score look more respectable.