BATON ROUGE — Ed Orgeron made it abundantly clear that his team had unfinished business with Texas A&M before anybody in purple and gold turned their attention to Georgia and the Southeastern Conference Championship Game.
Rivalry or not, LSU hadn't forgotten about its historic 74-72 loss in College Station, Texas, last November, nor the drama that surrounded it. Orgeron and his players to a man felt that game was stolen from them, so this time, it was personal.
Consider that score settled, and it didn't take seven overtimes to do it.
No. 1 LSU exacted its revenge for last year's marathon heartbreaker in the form of a merciless 50-7 shellacking of Texas A&M at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, capping an undefeated regular season with arguably the Tigers' most complete effort to date.
"We wanted to win this game," Orgeron said. "We wanted to handle it. We had them at home and we wanted to play our best game. Obviously last year was still on our mind, but I thought our guys did a good job of hiding their emotions and playing the type of football we needed to play."
Heisman front-runner Joe Burrow went out in style on senior night. He delighted the capacity crowd by wearing a "Burreaux" jersey during pregame festivities and carved up Texas A&M's defense once the game kicked off. The senior finished 23 of 32 for 352 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers.
LSU scored touchdowns on its first four drives and rolled to a commanding 31-0 lead with more than 5 minutes to go in the first half. As of that point, Burrow had gained as many yards rushing (24) as Texas A&M had amassed in total offense. LSU, for comparison, had 324 yards of offense at that point.
The defense seemed to take personal satisfaction in harassing Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond after the events of last year. LSU sacked Mond five times and forced him into three interceptions as the game got increasingly out of hand.
"I think our defense had a chip on their shoulder about the way they may have played," Orgeron said. "But you know what? We've been looking forward to this, and I think our team is going to get better."
LSU (12-0, 8-0 SEC) took the opening kickoff and went right to work. A horse-collar tackle on Burrow kick-started the drive, not that LSU needed much help. Five plays later, Clyde Edwards-Helaire walked into the end zone untouched from 5 yards out to kick off the scoring barrage.
One score turned into an avalanche as the defense — led by a resurgent pass rush — kept getting the ball right back for its red-hot offense.
There were no Aggies in the vicinity of Justin Jefferson when Burrow found him for a 12-yard score to a cap an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown march. Burrow then found a streaking Ja'Marr Chase for a 78-yard touchdown bomb, which'll go down as the longest completion to date in Burrow's prolific season.
Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4) got the ball six times in the first half, all ending with punts. An LSU defense that had struggled to be consistent all season utterly suffocated the Aggies offense to 40 yards and four first downs in the first half.
The Aggies got on the board late in the third quarter thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run from tailback Isaiah Spiller.
LSU answered with a touchdown drive when Burrow and Chase connected again. Touchdown pass No. 44 for Burrow tied Missouri's Drew Lock for the single-season SEC record, set in 2017.
Leading 41-7, Orgeron sent Burrow out for one last play. He completed a pass, LSU called time out and the Ohioan turned fan favorite walked off the field one last time to a standing ovation.
Most of the crowd stayed to see the last pass Burrow threw in Tiger Stadium, and they let him know how much they'd appreciated all he'd done in two years at LSU. Burrow repaid the favor with a bow and a wave to the student section on his way to the locker room once it was all over.
"Obviously I don't go to class because I take online classes," Burrow laughed. "So I don't get to see any of those people, and I wanted to see them for the first time and thank them for coming to the games and making this the best atmosphere in the country."
The next meaningful pass Burrow throws will come against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. LSU will be looking for its first SEC Championship since 2011 and its first trip to the College Football Playoff.