Call it the price of winning the big one.
But the exodus of LSU’s national championship team began Wednesday with at least six juniors declaring they will forgo their final college season to enter the NFL draft.
All took to social media to thank LSU fans, along with their coaches and teammates for the opportunity.
Announcing their intentions were Grant Delpit, the Jim Thorpe award winner as the nation’s top defensive back, along with wide receiver Justin Jefferson, linebacker Jacob Phillips, center Lloyd Cushenberry, offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles and linebacker Patrick Queen, the defensive MVP of the national championship game.
The departures would leave LSU with only one returning starter in the offensive line that won the Joe Moore award as the nation’s best unit this season.
Guards Adrian Magee and Damien Lews were both seniors and the loss of Cushenberry and Charles would leave only Austin Deculus back.
Queen, who is from Livonia, came on strong over the latter part of the season and was one of the top juniors that head coach Ed Orgeron thought he might be able to persuade to return.
He was LSU’s third-leading tackler with 85 and five of his 12 tackles for loss came in the two CFP games, including 1.5 sacks.
But his biggest play of the year was probably his interception in the final seconds of the first half against Alabama.
It set up the touchdown that allowed the Tigers to take a 33-13 lead into the half.
“The opportunity to wear the purple and gold was a childhood dream,” Queen said. “After realizing this dream, the dream turned to winning a national championship.”
“The opportunities that LSU has given me are ones that I will cherish my entire life ... the time has now come for me to pursue my next goal.”
Delpit was certainly no shocker. The two-time first-team All-American is projected as a top 15 pick in the draft despite battling injuries in the latter part of this season.
The New Orleans native whose family relocated to Houston after Katrina, he came to LSU from powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida.
“I look forward to the next chapter,” Delpit said after the usual thank-you’s.
Jefferson’s 18 touchdown catches, which included four in the Peach Bowl semifinal win over Oklahoma, would tie for the SEC single-season record if sophomore teammate Ja’Marr Chase hadn’t set it higher with 20.
An LSU legacy — older brothers Jordan and Ricky were both Tigers — he came to the school lightly recrutied but led the Tigers with a school-record 111 catches with 1,540 yards this season.
He’s the only wide receiver out of the Tigers’ big three that LSU will lose as Terrace Marshal and Biletnikoff award winner Ja’Marr Chase are both sophomores.
Cushenberry, from Dutchtown, was considered the glue of the muchimproved offensive line, which with a new offenses went from a unit that often struggled a year ago to being named the nation’s best this season.
“I am forever grateful for all you and your support,” Cushenberry said in a message to fans on Twitter.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was 8 years old to play in the National Football League. Now it’s time to turn my dreams into reality.”
Phillips was LSU’s leading tackler with 113, including 7.5 for losses.
Charles was a three-year starter from Jackson, Miss., but missed six games this season as a “coaches decision,” presumably disciplinary.
Among others who could be considering leaving would include running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson and tight end Thaddeus Moss, nose guard Tyler Shelvin and corneberback Kristian Fulton.