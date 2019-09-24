This is getting to be habit-forming.
But LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the SEC offensive player of the week again Monday, the third time in the four weeks of the season that he's won the honor.
He won't win it next week — the Tigers have the first of two open dates Saturday before returning on Oct. 5 to play Utah State.
The SEC announced Monday that the Utah State will be a rare morning game in Tiger Stadium with an 11 a.m. kickoff on the SEC Network.
With eight regular season games remaining, Burrow has already tied the school record by winning the offensive player of the week for the third time in a season. Tommy Hudson did it in 1989 and JaMarcus Russell matched it 2006.
Burrow's latest came after he set the school record with six touchdown passes in the 66-38 victor over Vanderbilt. He previously shared the record with Zach Mettenberger, who was in attendance to watch Burrow.
Burrow completed 25 of 34 passes for 398 yards against, with 375 of the yards and five touchdowns coming in the first half.
The early 11 a.m. kickoff evidently didn't bother Burrow.
That's good because the Utah State game will be just the second LSU non-conference game since at least 1960 to be played in Tiger Stadium before noon.
It will be the first to be scheduled for breakfast. The other, Appalachian State in 2008, which featured a season opening matchup between the defending BCS and FCS national champions, was supposed to be at 3 p.m. But the threat of Hurricane Gustav led officials to move up the kickoff.
Meanwhile, one of Burrow's favorite targets, Terrace Marshall, underwent surgery Sunday for a fracture in his foot in the Vanderbilt game. He is expected to miss 4-5 weeks.
"Surgery went well," Marshall tweeted following the procedure. "I'm good, be back soon. God get all the glory."
Marshall has caught 20 passes for 304 yards and a team-best six touchdowns.
Burrow leads the nation in pass completion percentage (80.6), is second in yards (1.520), touchdown passes (17), pass efficiency rating (225.63) and yards per attempt (12.3).
His school-record streak of games with 20 or more completions was extended to seven, a feat that previously was three games.