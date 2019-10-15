Halfway through the regular season, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has set another school record.
Burrow was named the SEC offensive player of the week for his performance against Florida, the fourth time in the six weeks that LSU has played this season that he has taken home the honor.
Burrow also won the honor following the Georgia Southern, Texas and Vanderbilt games.
No other Tiger has ever won it more than three times in one season. Tommy Hodson did it in 1989 and JaMarcus Russell did it in 2006.
Cornerback Derek Stingley, whose fourth-quarter interception was the key defensive play against Florida, was named the SEC freshman of the week.
It was the third straight game that Stingley has had an interception. For the game, he also had six tackles.
Stingley batted away another pass in the game, giving him 12 passes broken up for the season, which leads the SEC.
Against the Gators Burrow was 21 of 24 for 293 yards with three touchdown passes. At one point he completed 12 consecutive passes.
Burrow currently has 25 touchdowns passes, just three shy of the school record.
TUBING: LSU's game at Mississippi State will likely be the first of three straight 2:30 p.m. kickoffs as CBS's nationally televised game.
It was announced Monday that the Tigers' home game against Auburn next week will also be the CBS 2:30 p.m. game and the game at Alabama on Nov. 9 pitting the current No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation almost assuredly will be.
It would be the first time the LSU-Alabama game hasn't been in prime time since 2010. But CBS has already used its doubleheader day for the year in order to televise the Georgia-Notre Dame at night.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: After LSU beat Florida Saturday night, Burrow told the team to "not let good enough get in the way of greatness."
Orgeron liked that approach, but later jokingly told Burrow, "I'm glad you aren't the coach, because we'd be practicing tomorrow (Sunday) morning."
QB CHANGE: Mississippi State will start freshman Garrett Shrader at quarterback, replacing graduate transfer senior Tommy Stephens.
It will be Shrader's second start. Both quarterbacks have been battling nagging injuries, but head coach Joe Moorhead said, "We just feel like Garrett has been playing well and gives us a great shot."
WOUNDED TIGERS: It raised some eyebrows when WR Terrace Marshall , who underwent foot surgery following the Vanderbilt, was dressed out and went through pregame warmups against Florida.
But Orgeron said Marshall was just beginning his rehab and is still at least two weeks away from playing.
STAT WATCH: LSU leads the nation in scoring (Alabama is No. 2) and the Tigers are No. 2 in total offense and passing yards. QB Joe Burrow is second in passing yards and tied for second with 25 TD passes. LSU WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson rank 1-2 in the SEC in receiving yards. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the SEC in rushing TDs.