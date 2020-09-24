More from this section
- Updated
LSU’s new football season will still require another round or two of testing — the pesky COVID-19 thing, you know — but the late start-up passed a major hurdle Tuesday when the fine print arrived via email from the university.
- Updated
LSU will be the first school to welcome eccentric head coach Mike Leach back to the Southeastern Conference when the Tigers open the season at home against Mississippi State.
- Updated
The Southeastern Conference has a problem, one its not used to dealing with.
- Updated
Linebacker Donte Starks was dismissed from the LSU football team two months after head coach Ed Orgeron suspended him indefinitely.
LSU is hoping to have its student-athletes back on campus next month, possibly as early as June 1.
- Updated
So Gus Stark was waiting with LSU's football team to meet President Trump when a White House staffer sidled up.
Latest News
- The Latest: New cases in India stay below 90K for 5th day
- In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor
- Today in History
- Asian shares gain, cheered by US rally on hopes for stimulus
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
- LA Lottery
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4' game
- Palm oil labor abuses linked to world’s top brands, banks
Mozaic SocialDiscover Southwest Louisiana businesses on social media
Scooter Hobbs Columns
- It’s not the injury report you have to worry about this season
- Hobbs column: I’ll never take cool air for granted again
- LSU won’t quarantine your money
- SEC’s giving it the ol’ college try
- Right call was easy call for McNeese
- Wait-and-see SEC keeps its options open
- Cut your losses, plan for spring
- McNeese calls time out for test
- SEC
- Chance for SEC to make game-show gold on TV