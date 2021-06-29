West Coast guy or not, new LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson apparently knows what he’s getting into.
He’s at LSU because he turned a nondescript Nevada team into a winner and turned around a dormant Arizona program into a pair of College World Series appearances, once with a runner-up finish.
“Those were rebuilds,” Johnson said as he was formally presented to Louisiana Monday. “This is LSU. This is THE place in college baseball. I look at this as a reboot.
“It’s LSU — expectations, all of those types of things,” Johnson said. “That’s why I came here. You stare challenges in the face and you go do it.”
Johnson brings a 206-114-record and the two College World Series trips from Arizona — a 316-172 overall record counting the two years at Nevada (72-42) that fist attracted Arizona’s attention.
“I wanted to hire a winner,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. “That’s Jay Johnson. Most of all, I wanted to hire somebody that is ready for this moment.
“There’s nobody in the world that’s more ready for this moment than Jay Johnson. He’s been preparing for it all of his life.”
Retiring coach Paul Mainieri apparently will be an ally. Johnson got a tour of Alex Box Stadium and the baseball facilities after arriving in Baton Rouge over the weekend. Mainieri also attended Johnson’s introductory press conference, as did the program’s godfather, Skip Bertman.
“I view this as the ultimate and you can thank these two men (Berman and Mainieri) for that,” Johnson said. “It was a great place that I was at. But this is the opportunity of my lifetime.”
Johnson comes — from the West Coast — with a reputation as a voracious recruiter and an offensive mastermind.
He noted that the Ole Miss team that he beat in the super regional and the Vanderbilt team that just sent his Wildcats home from Omaha, both had key players from the West Coast.
“I can add to that,” he said of his past contacts. “That’s something we can bring to LSU. With that being said, I’m working on a well rounded staff that can cut into the recruiting at other places.”
The top priority is probably a pitching coach — Johnson is the hitting coach whose teams who led the nation this season in average and runs scored — and the Pac-12 four of the last five years.
The first year at Arizona they the nation in sacrifice bunts en route to Omaha.
“That’s how that team was built,” he said. “This year it wasn’t going to happen a lot ... somebody was going to walk and somebody was going to hit a double. That’s what I think we can do here and incorporate a little bit of everything.”
He’s working diligently on putting a staff together, but “I will not sacrifice time (in order) to make sure we have the right people.”
He doesn’t think it will be a problem.
“You’d be really impressed at the amount of coaching talent that wants to come to LSU,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of new best friends over the past five days.”
The pitching coach, he said, should have “significant experience at this level and has experience at the (pro) level that these players want to go.”
He knows it will be scrutinized by the always discerning fan base — which was one of the things that attracted him to Baton Rouge.
“I want passionate people that want to achieve elite things around me,” he said. “So when I mention our team, the fans are a part of that.
“I think it is important that we do, is create the best home-field advantage in college baseball, and I’ve heard that’s what we have here.
“When the Tigers show up, they know what they’re going to get. They can’t wait to get to the ballpark after a long day of work and they can’t wait to highfive the players down the line after a big win.
“For me, I only see that as a positive.”