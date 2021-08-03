Ed Orgeron thought LSU’s quarterback competition would last right up to the start of the season.
Instead, the battle didn’t make it to the start of fall practice.
The job is now likely sophomore Max Johnson’s after fifth-year senior Myles Brennan suffered a “severe injury that will require surgery” just days before the opening of preseason camp, according to Orgeron.
“His timeline is yet to be determined,” Orgeron added.
The National reported that Brennan suffered a broken humerus bone in his left arm in a fall, reportedly on a fishing trip, and will have surgery today.
“Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU,” Orgeron said.
But what was once a crowded quarterback room now has only incoming freshman Garrett Nussmeier to back up Johnson. Nussmeier joined the Tigers in the spring as an early enrolee.
Of course, the Tigers had true freshmen starting seven of 10 games last year.
Brennan started the first three games last season before suffering a freak abdominal injury that knocked him out for the rest of the season.
Although the Tigers went 1-2, Brennan played well amidst LSU’s defensive breakdowns, throwing for 11 touchdowns and 1,112 yards.
T.J. Finley who started five games, transferred to Auburn after apparently ending spring practice No. 3 in the pecking order.
Johnson, a mobile lefthander, played in six games last year and started the final two after wrestling the job away from Finley.
He went 2-0, including a 37-34 upset of heavily favored Florida. For the season he was 88-150 with eight touchdowns and just one interception.
In the two games he started, he was 48-87 with six touchdown passes.
He also ran for two touchdowns in the season-ending 53-48 win against Ole Miss.
If he had an advantage over Brennan in the now-defunct quarterback battle — particularly with Orgeron vowing to get back to the run-pass options used during the 2019 national championship run under Joe Burrow — it was being more a dual threat.
Johnson is more of a dual threat than Brennan, having gained 119 yards with two TDs rushing.