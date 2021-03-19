The preliminaries appear to be over for LSU baseball.
The Southeastern Conference looms, beginning tonight with one of the league's best rivalries when Mississippi State visits Alex Box Stadium for the weekend.
"Everybody can beat anybody in this league," LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said. "You're not going to out-talent anybody in the league. It comes down to how you play on a given day."
It's been a while — in fact, with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down college baseball on the eve of the conference schedule, tonight will be LSU's first SEC game in 22 months.
"The goal is to win the SEC, it's not to win a series or sweep a weekend series or avoid getting swept," Mainieri said. "You just have to grind your way through 30 tough games.
"But we have faced good arms. I'm glad that we have. I think our team is very well prepared for this weekend. Our guys are ready to go."
Perhaps, but the Tigers (14-3), who have won five in a row, are a budding work in progress as Mainieri does his usual tweaking and fiddling with the everyday lineup and pitching staff.
Some of the question marks he had going into the preconference schedule have been answered. Some are still to be determined. Much of it involves the never-ending balance act between offense and defense.
The left side of the infield — the biggest question mark heading into the season — has been fairly well settled. Jordan Thompson has not only come on strong defensively at shortstop, he's hitting .313 with four home runs. Cade Doughty is feeling his way around third base after moving from second, but he's not going anywhere as the hottest hitter on the team with six of his seven home runs coming in the last six games.
But Mainieri said he is still pondering his options. For instance, at catcher, center field and second base.
Behind the plate, Alex Milazzo is easily the best defensively, but is hitting .162. Hayden Travinski has been on fire in limited action since coming back from an elbow injury.
"(Travinski) brings an element to the position offensively that we have not had," Mainieri said. "Whether he can throw out base runners or not, we have to determine that."
In center, Lake Charles' Brody Drost and Mitchell Sanford have taken turns swinging hot bats in the absence of injured Giovanni DiGiacomo, easily the best defensive option, who Mainieri said could be back this weekend.
Mainieri said he isn't sure what he will do there yet.
Also "taking a good hard look at second base," he said. "We've had a few misplays over there," with Zach Arnold. But Arnold is hitting .313 with four home runs.
"Collier Cranford has been having some good practices and deserves a chance to see what he can do," Mainieri said.
"It might be tweaking here and there, not a permanent move, might be a given date depending on who were facing."
Or which way the wind is blowing.
Maybe the biggest early surprise is that the Tigers are leading the nation with 33 home runs.
Mainieri digs the long ball as much as anybody.
"But I'm always concerned about our ability to manufacture runs, especially this weekend because the wind is going to be blowing in," he said.
In the last four games — with the wind blowing out — the Tigers have scored 25 of their 36 runs via the home run.
"Man cannot live by home runs alone in college baseball these days," Mainieri said. "We have to hit in the clutch. We've had some good clutch hits."
The weekend rotation is set. The Tigers' three starters have allowed runs in five of the 62 innings they have combined to pitch.
The bullpen has experienced notable hiccups, even a meltdown or two, but Mainieri said he feels much better now.
Devin Fontenot may have lost his closer's role to Pitkin freshman Garrett Edwards, but he's also coming off his two best outings in the last two appearances.
"Really gave me a lot of hope," Mainieri said, adding that he sees Fontenot as more of an eighth-inning option.
"I really like that Garrett Edwards kid. It's not overpowering stuff, but it's real poised stuff."
The Bulldogs (14-3) have won their last seven games.
Pitching Matchups
6 p.m. Today • SECN
MSU, LH Christian McCloud (1-1, 1.84 ERA, 14.2 IP, 6 BB, 28 SO) vs. LSU, RH Jaden Hill (2-1, 4.24 ERA, 17 IP, 4 BB, 15 SO).
6:30 p.m. Saturday
MSU, RH Will Bendar (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 7 IP, 0 BB, 14 SO) vs. LSU, RH Landon Marceaux (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 20.1 IP, 3 BB, 32 SO).
2 p.m. Sunday
MSU, RH Eric Cerantola (0-1, 6.96 ERA, 10.1 IP, 7 BB, 12 SO) vs. LSU, RH A.J. Labas (0-0, 3.10 ERA, 20.1 IP, 3 BB, 27 SO).