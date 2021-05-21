LSU head coach Paul Mainieri knew in advance there was one Texas A&M player he couldn’t let beat the Tigers.
He mentioned it before leaving for College Station.
So the Tigers pitched around Will Frizzell most of the night, walking him twice.
But Frizzell led off the bottom of the eighth and found a fastball to his liking for his 19th home run of the season as the Aggies edged LSU 2-1 to open the threegame Southeastern Conference series Thursday night.
Mainly, however, the Tigers couldn’t beat A&M starter Dustin Saenz (6-6), who held LSU to two hits with eight strikeouts in eight innings.
LSU had no hits until the top of the sixth when Dylan Crews led off with a solo home run to tie the score at 1-1.
“It was really frustrating,” Crews said. “He was attacking us and we weren’t putting any hits together.”
So LSU (32-21, 11-17 SEC) needs a win in one of the last two games of the regular-season — or an Auburn loss in its series against Missouri — to qualify for the SEC Tournament.
The teams play again at 6:30 p.m. today with LSU expected to throw right-hander A.J. Labas (3-2, 4.89 ERA). Texas A&M (29-25, 9-19) has not announced a starter.
It might be a makeshift lineup for the Tigers.
LSU lost more outfielders in the game than it had hits when three were injured. Backup Will Safford was hurt in pregame. Center fielder Giamaco DiGiacomo aggravated the hamstring that has plagued him much of the year in his first atbat. He was replaced by Drew Bianco, who made a spectacular, run-scoring catch in the gap to save a run in, but collided with Gavin Dugas in the process, sending Dugas to the hospital.
Dugas was to have his ribs X-rayed, but after the game Mainieri said he did not know Dugas’ condition.
LSU ace Landon Marceaux was lifted after four innings s even though he’d allowed one unearned run on a wild throw on a sacrifice bunt.
Mainieri denied speculation that it to try and save Marceaux for an SEC Tournament play-in game on Tuesday.
“I just felt like he was struggling,” Mainieri said. “He said his arm felt fine but he felt like he had no energy, he was fatigued. I just felt it was best to take him out. He didn’t feel himself. He was very drained.”