For the first time this century, LSU won't be going to a bowl game this holiday season.
But it has nothing to do with the Tigers' 3-5 record heading to Saturday's matchup with No. 6 Florida — every school this pandemic season is eligible for the postseason, and LSU likely would have received a lesser bowl invitation.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said earlier this week that his team would look forward to playing an extra game, as did Athletic Director Scott Woodward.
But on Wednesday the school announced it was self-imposing a one-year bowl to go along with earlier sanctions it had declared in the midst of an NCAA investigation into the football program.
"LSU leadership made this decision after careful deliberation and review of the NCAA rules violations that have been discovered in the University's cooperative investigation with the NCAA and (Independent Accountability Resolution Process)," read a statement from the athletic department.
In August LSU announced that it was self-imposing a cut of eight scholarships over the next two years, reduced recruiting visits for Orgeron and banned former Tigers receiver Odell Beckham for two years for his role in publicly passing out $100 bills to players on the field following January's national championship victory.
The more serious matter revolved around $180,000 payments made by John Paul Funes, an LSU booster and former chief fundraiser for Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, to the parents of former lineman Vadal Alexander for a no-show job between 2012-2017.
Funes was accused last year of using money embezzled from his fundraising job for the payments.
The NCAA's case is ongoing.
Funes was convicted last year and is serving time in a federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.
"This decision reflects LSU's commitment to compliance with NCAA regulations and maintenance of institutional control," the LSU statement continued. "We regret the impact that this decision has on our current student-athletes, but we make it in the best interest of the football program and University. LSU will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and IARP throughout the enforcement process."
It will be the first time since 1999 season that the Tigers haven't gone to a bowl.
"I respect the university's decision to proactively address NCAA issues from the past," Orgeron said in the statement. "I share the disappointment of our student-athletes who will not be able to compete this season in a bowl game. I am especially proud of our players' dedication to the program during these unprecedented times in our country. Their pride in LSU will be the driving force as we continue to build a championship program."