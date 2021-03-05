LSU was "this" close to a normal baseball weekend.
You know. One team. Three days. Begin on Friday night. End on Sunday afternoon.
That was the plan anyway.
And — as of today — there will be only one minor change when the Tigers (8-1) host Oral Roberts (2-6) in Alex Box Stadium for the weekend.
Weather fears enticed LSU officials to move the start time of today's game to 1 p.m. from the usual 7 p.m. series opener.
Otherwise, it's one team, one weekend — maybe for the only time before Southeastern Conference play opens on March 19.
Next weekend was supposed to be a mix-and-match home weekend with Texas-San Antonio and Baylor, but it's possible the latter will find an impromptu home series for itself. If so, it will be three games against UTSA in the final weekend tune-up for conference.
"Potentially this is the only time," LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said. "I thought it was important that we have at least one series like that in preparation for SEC play.
" It's a different mind-set when you play the same team three times in a row. I want to see our guys handle that."
How so? It's tough to sweep any team. Mainieri has a strict rule that his team never goes into a weekend with the goal of sweeping.
"What happens if you get beat on Friday?" Mainieri explained. "Now your goal is out the window.
"We go into the weekend with the goal of winning one game. Now if you win on Friday your goal is to win the series on Saturday. If you win on Saturday, then your goal is to sweep."
Of course, it was never Mainieri's "goal" — not in his wildest dreams — to be leading the nation in home runs nine games into the season.
But after six more in Wednesday's wins over Nicholls State and Southern Uniersity, that's exactly what 21 home runs have done for the Tigers.
It's not quite on pace to break the 1997 Gorilla Ball Tigers' unbreakable NCAA record of 188 in a season, including at least one in each of the 70 games en route to the national championship.
But Mainieri said he didn't see it coming and doesn't know what to make of it.
"I can tell you I never had as a goal for us to be leading the nation in home runs," he laughed. "Never really thought about it much."
He noted that LSU has played two more games than Houston (which has 20) and South Carolina (19).
"So I don't know if it's legitimately something to wave the flag about,' he said. "It's not really that important to us. Runs per game, that's what matters to me … I just want to see us score runs."
Still, it's quite a bump from last year's 14 home runs in the abbreviated 17-game season.
Dylan Crews leads the team with five — not exactly a shocker, as he was highly touted even if he's a freshman.
But freshman third baseman Jordan Thompson and sophomore shortstop Zach Arnold have three apiece — two players known for their gloves whose bats might be lagniappe.
"I wouldn't have put that wager down before the season, I can tell you that," Mainieri said. "To hit as many as we have, you have to have had some unlikely sources."
And not just on the long ball.
LSU's top three hitters are all freshmen — Crews (.457), former Barbe High star Brody Drost (.444) and Tré Morgan (.364). Arnold, who didn't play a game last year is fourth (.345).
Pitching Matchups
1 p.m. Today
ORU, RH James Notary (0-1, 4.76, 11.1 IP, 3 BB, 5 SO) vs. LSU, RH Jaden Hill (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 10 IP, 0 BB, 10 SO).
3 p.m. Saturday
ORU, RH Isaac Coffey 1-0, 1.54 ERA, 11.2 IP, 1 BB, 16 SO) vs. LSU, RH Landon Marceaux (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 11 IP, 0 BB, 4 SO).
2 p.m. Sunday
ORU, RH Rogen Tanner (0-1, 3.37 ERA, 10.2 IP, 0 BB, 14 SO) vs. LSU, RH A.J. Labas (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 8.1 IP, 3 BB, 14 SO).