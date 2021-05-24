Plans have been made for two area salt water fishing tournaments, the first coming next month.
The Salty Catch Trout Shootout will run June 5 with weigh-in at the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds. The Cameron Lions Club Fishing Festival will take place Aug. 6-7 at the Grand Chenier Park and Pavilion.
All plans have been completed for the Salty Catch Shootout, which is in its sixth year, while final information about the Cameron Fishing Festival will be announced soon, tournament director Tom Barrett said.
Not on the schedule this year is the Southwest Louisiana Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo which had run for more than 50 years, beginning in Cameron and, in later years, headquartering at the club’s facility on Prien Lake.
Louis Vallee, who served as the longtime tournament director, said the event, which was postponed a couple of years ago, is over for good with no plans made for a restart.
—
Crystal LaFosse, who has ramrodded the Salty Catch rodeo since its inception, said the festival on the Civic Center grounds will begin at 10 a.m. the morning of June 5 and will run throughout the day with weigh-ins and other events, including a wrap-up concert by Laine Hardy.
“This is the first big event in Lake Charles in over a year and we are very excited to bring everyone together,” she said, adding that with the change in capacity limits the expectation is for more than 3,000 to attend.
This year the event is a trout and redfish shootout. Last year John Solari hauled in the heaviest speckle trout at 8.46 pounds and the fisherman or woman who tops that this year can pick up $1,000.
Divisions are adult, youth and guide. Aside from those who bring in the largest fish, awards will also be presented to the top angler, top guide, top youth and top lady angler.
Those fishing can begin their quest at 5:30 a.m. on June 5 and must halt throws at 12:30 p.m. Scales will close at 1:30 p.m. and awards will be presented at 2 p.m.
There is no charge to attend the weigh-in and other events on the Civic Center grounds. There is a charge for the finale concert and tickets are now available.
—
As for fresh water fishing, Shane Baxter, the manager of the Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, said the pool water control structures (north and southeast) will remain open for the rest of the year to lower water levels in the eastern portion of the pool (approximately. 5,000 acres).
This will be done to help sort out decaying vegetation and allow for a burn, he said.
A news release from the refuge said once that is complete the area will be flooded and maintained at full pool level.
The depth of the western portion of the pool, including the boat ramp area, is expected to remain the same as now. The water level around the eastern side boat ramp will get lower with the work being done.