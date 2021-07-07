If you haven’t renewed your fishing license, you’re a couple of days late.
July 1 was the start of the new season and it will run until June 30, 2022, when a new fee structure for fishing and hunting licenses and boat registration will take effect.
In a recent statement, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the new procedure will reduce the number of licenses required of hunters and anglers.
“These changes will provide the agency with a more stable source of revenue which is crucial to our ability to provide programs and services to the people of Louisiana,” the statement read.
The new fee structure was approved during the recent legislative session.
Although you can pick up a fishing license at almost any sporting goods store in the area, the most convenient way I have found is to get it over the internet.
Tap into the LDWF website, go to renew license, then buy a license and bring it home winding up with paying for the license with your credit card and then printing the license on your printer. Take the printed license out of your printer, cut it to fit your wallet and you’re set.
There is a $2 transaction cost, but it is worth it.
—
As for the changes coming to the state fishing license next year, recreational licenses can be purchased June 1, 2022 and will run 365 days from that date or any date after that. No longer will it be a July 1-June 30 license.
Also, the age for juniors not needing a fishing license will go to 17 and younger.
Fees for basic fishing will go from $9.50 to $17 and for saltwater fishing from $13 to $15.
A license is not required for those born before June 1, 1940. It will remain $5 for those born between June 1, 1940 and May 31, 1962.
—
A news release from the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge said the West Cove Recreation area in the Sabine National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to the public beginning July 15 until Aug. 17.
This includes the north parking lot, both boat launches and all fishing piers.
These areas will be used as a construction and launch site to build a half mile of oyster reef habitat along the West Cove shoreline on Big Lake. The Nature Conservancy, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is completing an oyster reef restoration and coastal shoreline protection project in West Cove.
The project is expanding an existing 1-mile oyster reef created in West Cove in 2017 as a habitat for marine and wildlife species. The reefs also protect and stabilize coastal marshes of the Sabine National Wildlife Refuge as well as portions of La. 27.