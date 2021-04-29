LHSAA lifts attendance restrictions

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association softball state championship tournament at Sulphur's Frasch Park will not have COVID-19 attendance restrictions after Gov. John Bel Edwards' declaration on Tuesday to partially roll back the mask mandate that has been in place since July.
The new rules, which took effect on Wednesday, will only require people in Louisiana to wear masks on public transit and in health care facilities, day care centers, K-12 schools, colleges and universities. A face covering will be required in all state government buildings under the administration's authority.
Local officials and businesses can enforce their own mask mandates, if they choose, Edwards said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises everyone, fully vaccinated or not, continues to wear face coverings at crowded outdoor events such as concerts or sporting events,
Tickets for the state softball tournament will not be available at the park and must be purchased through the Go Fan website at gofan.co or the Go Fan app. Seach "LHSAA" to find the event. Tickets are $13 plus a $1.65 service fee.
Warren Arceneaux