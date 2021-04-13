There are two lessons to take from this spring football season for McNeese State and its fans.
1. There is still a lot of work to do before the fall.
2. There is a lot to work with.
The Cowboys used their seven-game spring season as a trial run for the fall, when their postseason ban should be lifted and they can again think about championships and playoffs.
It was a spring of growth, learning and frustration.
The record is only a small portion of the story. McNeese finished 3-4 overall, below .500 for the first time in the last 16 seasons. The Cowboys were 2-4 in the Southland Conference, which will disappoint those who judge seasons only by record.
But there was more than that to this football campaign. Much more.
First the Cowboys won just by being on the field, giving some normalcy to a community that had not see such in well over a year.
It was a team that lost 21 players to transfer after a coaching change and hurricanes. It lost all of its scholarship running backs for part of the season and was forced to use a backup quarterback at tailback.
It was a football team that had a patch-worked offensive line, put together by athletic tape, true freshmen and walk-ons. The defense also suffered losses, the biggest coming 10 days before the season began when the group's coordinator left for another job.
The players had no offseason workouts, no weight room and even saw their strength coach leave during the season. In fact, they had no preparation at all for the campaign, suffering just to find housing and food in the first days after hurricane Laura.
They even had to open the season during a rare deep freeze in the South and missed most of a bye week because of a winter storm.
With all that going on, it was still a group of kids who even trailing 27-3 in the third quarter against the No. 5 team in the country never gave up. When you consider all that went on 3-4 doesn't look so bad.
"I am proud of these guys and how they fought," head coach Frank Wilson said. "They faced adversity like nobody else and didn't quit."
They also showed by playing with No. 5 Sam Houston and beating No. 13 Nicholls the week before that there is enough talent on campus to compete in the fall.
"This gives us hope going into the offseason," said Wilson. "Very optimistic about the future."
With even more talent coming in the fall, the Cowboys head into the shortened offseason excited, as the coaching staff showed it could rebuild on the run and the players proved they will fight despite the odds until the end. That's what there is to work with.
But there is still a lot to work on. The Cowboys were often their own worst enemies, wasting opportunities inside the red zone and unable to finish drives. This team left a lot of points on the field.
That turned a possible 5-2 season into one of frustrating what ifs.
A made extra point here, an extra yard there and this team would have even more to show for it's work. It was close.
But those are moral victories, ones that don't count on a coach's record and Wilson, who after over a year of waiting finally got to coach his football team, knows it's about wins in the fall. No more close.
During the nine-week, seven-game spring we saw an offense come alive, going from being mistake prone to powerful.
Quarterback Cody Orgeron, who at midseason was slumping, found his game and threw for 951 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception over the last three games. He also found a trio of receivers in Josh Matthews, Trevor Begue and Mason Pierce to count on.
"Something we can build off of," Orgeron said of the spring. "Everybody is finally on the same page and getting used to the system. Sky is the limit for this offense."
The potential is even higher for the defense.
End Isaiah Chambers led a front that responded after an embarrassing home loss to Incarnate Word in the season's second game to become a tough group. Over the last two games McNeese allowed the top two scoring teams in the nation to be a combine 43 points under their average.
Defensive back Andre Sam had three interceptions on the year, two in the final quarter, as the Cowboys seemed to improve with every minute on the field.
There is also more help coming. Wilson and staff have signed some 20 players for the fall as he restocks a roster that looks far better than it did in January.
"We are going to be bigger, stronger and better," said Wilson. "Our best football is ahead of us."
Eight months ago many questioned if McNeese football had a future at all or when it might return.
After this spring we learned that it's future really starts now, and that it is a bright one after all.