LCCP OL Easton commits to MSU

McNeese State picked up a big commitment from one of the Lake Area’s top lineman.
Lake Charles College Prep 6-5, 290-pound right guard Jalyn Easton announced on Twitter Saturday his commitment to the Cowboys.
“I think they are a good college,” Easton said. “I went to their camp Saturday, and it felt like I was part a of a family.
“They treated me very well and showed me respect.
“I like the atmosphere around here.”
Easton helped block for the Trailblazers record setting quarterback Dillon Simon, who will play for the Cowboys this fall, and led LCCP to the Class 3A semifinals for the first time in program history. The season ended with a hard-luck 43-42 loss to Union Parish.
The Trailblazers averaged 43 points and more than 370 yards a game with Easton blocking up front.
“I thought we should have won that game,” Easton said. “Things just turned out different.
“If we could have had one more minute, we could have done a couple of things different. I think we did pretty good this year.
Easton enjoys the physicality of being a lineman.
“What is not to like about it,” Easton said. “You get to hit people and pancake people.
“You go crazy. I work hard. I have the size to play. There are a lot of things that set me apart from everyone else and make me different.”
Easton has been working diligently this summer to get ready for his senior season, take on more of the leadership role on the line and has high hopes for the Trailblazers.
“I have been really working on my kick-stepping game and trying to block the pass rusher,” Easton said. “I have to be a leader and stick up for the young ones and lead to team to the championship.
“I think we are going to win a ring this year.”
Easton plans to study animal science with the goal of becoming a veterinarian.