Since the Lake Charles College Prep football program's inception in 2015, the Trailblazers have quickly racked up many first.
It took them two seasons to get their first playoff win and two more years to win a district title and reach the quarterfinals. Now the Trailblazers look to take the next step in the program's meteoric rise to become one of the top programs in Southwest Louisiana.
No. 3 LCCP (8-0) heads to No. 11 Jena (7-2) today looking for its first quarterfinal win and cement its status as a perennial Class 3A power.
"I think it means everything," LCCP head coach Erick Franklin said. "Also, I think it (a quarterfinal win) makes us a legit program."
Balance has been key this season for the undefeated Trailblazers.
"I think that you work at all three phases everyday in practice and demand that the kids understand how important it is," Franklin said. "The more you rep it the better kids get at doing it."
Quarterback Dillon Simon, a three-year starter, has thrown for more than 1,400 yards and 18 touchdowns, while Ja'Than Royal and Trevonte Citizen have provided the one-two punch on the ground.
Defensively, the Traiblazers have allowed 14.9 points a game, led by senior defensive back Lazarious Stevenson (69 tackles), sophomore linebacker Daylon Sibley (60 tackles, 7 tackles for loss) and junior linebacker Kendrick Pete (59 tackles, 7 TFL).
On special teams, senior Solomon Lewis has averaged more than 23 yards on eight punt/kick returns and sophomore Kevon Freeman blocked a field goal attempt this season.
"It think the balance has kept the pressure off one particular side of the ball," Franklin said.
The Jena Giants have been on a roll, winning seven consecutive games since starting the season 0-2.
The key will be stopping the Giants' powerful run game, led by Jordan Jackson (718 yards, 9 TDs) and Brennan Daigle (498 yds., 10 TDs).
"They are big and physical and a well-coached football team," Franklin said. "I think we match up well against them.
"I think the key of the game will be us stopping the run."
Jena is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2000, while the Trailblazers have more than a dozen players from their 2018 quarterfinal run.
"I think that it gives us more experience being that these kids were sophomores the first quarterfinal time," Franklin said.