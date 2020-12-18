Just five years removed from a winless season in the program's first campaign, Lake Charles College Prep is undefeated and one win away from earning a spot in the Class 3A state championship game.
The No. 3 Blazers (10-0) travel to Farmerville tonight to play No. 2 Union Parish (10-0).
Head coach Erick Franklin has led the program since its inception.
"I can't believe this, I'm still trying to recover from last week (a 28-26 overtime win at Jena)," he said. "It is one of those things you put so much work into something and finally see it moving into the right direction like that it makes you excited. Us heading to the semifinals for the first time is a big step for the program.
"I always thought we could do it with the coaches we have, and then about two or three years ago I started to know that we would be able to do it."
Franklin said the Blazers won't be changing much this week.
"We have to do what we have done all year — put up points and stop them on defense," Franklin said. "We have to take care of the ball and be sound on defense.
"If we take care of that I think we will have a chance to win. Last week, we played well, we just couldn't find a way to get the lead, it was one of those close games you have to win at some point in the playoffs if you are going to win a championship."
Union Prep averages 47 points per game behind a brutal ground game that averages 354 yards per game. Sophomore running back Treyvion Holly has run for 2,411 yards and 40 touchdowns. He has run for at least 162 yards and scored at least three touchdowns in every game this season. Quarterback Cole Dison has thrown for 875 yards and 9 TDs.
"They are big and physical and run the ball well," Franklin said. "Defensively, they are very fast.
"One thing about College Prep is that we will play anybody, anywhere and this is another opportunity for us to prove it."