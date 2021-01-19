As one team continued its string of dominance in Division III, another got back on top of the Class 2A mountain after hitting roadblocks deep into the playoffs.
Lafayette Christian athlete/return specialist Sage Ryan and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis led their teams to titles at the LHSAA Prep Classic and also received top honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 2A All-State football team.
Kinder, the 2A runner-up, placed a pair of players on the team. Trenton Bono (96 tackles, 2 blocked kicks) is on as a linebacker while Bryce Laughlin (66 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 interception) made it at defensive back.
Ryan, an LSU signee, did just about everything for the Knights en route to winning Class 2A Most Outstanding Offensive Player — accounting for 1,074 yards and 19 touchdowns on just 81 touches. LCA claimed its second straight Division III title and fourth LHSAA title in a row.
Curtis, a sophomore who is already picking up Power 5 offers, had 92 tackles and four interceptions to earn Class 2A Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
While LCA and Many won titles, General Trass coach Toriano Wells won Class 2A Coach of Year for leading the Panthers to their first semifinal in 57 years.
That Panther squad was led by senior all-state defensive lineman Jaloni Grey (75 tackles, 6 sacks, 3 FF and 2 FR).
2A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL
Offense
Pos Player, School Ht. Wt.Cl.
WR Tae Gayden, Mangham 6-2 178 Sr.
WR A.J. Johnson, Newman 6-3 200 Jr.
WR Omarion Miller, North Caddo 6-2 196 So.
OL Chase Underwood, Mangham 6-3 255 Sr.
OL Bo Bordelon, Newman 6-5 250 Jr.
OL Ethan Knippers, Many 5-11 191 Sr.
OL Micah Miller, Lafayette Christian 6-0 235 Jr.
OL Adam Azmeh, Episcopal 5-10 190 Sr.
QB Kaleb Pleasant, Mangham 6-1 180 Sr.
RB Daminya Milligan, Ferriday 5-8 170 Sr.
RB KK Reno, Catholic-NI 6-0 190 Jr.
RB Terrence Williams, Many 6-1 228 Sr.
PK Louis Davies, Lafayette Christian 5-9 165 Sr.
ATH Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian 5-11 195 Sr.
Defense
Pos Player, School Ht. Wt.Cl.
DL Jaloni Grey, General Trass 6-5 172 Sr.
DL Austin Sybrandt, Episcopal 6-2 205 Sr.
DL Kaiden Jones, St. Charles 5-11 240 Jr.
DL Fitzgerald West, Lafayette Christ. 6-2 310 Jr.
LB Joe Williams, Mangham 5-10 215 Sr.
LB Trenton Bono, Kinder 5-9 190 Sr.
LB Trey Heard, North Caddo 6-0 230 Sr.
LB Mandel Eugene, St. Charles 6-1 205 Sr.
DB Isaiah Jason, South Plaquemines 5-9 180 Sr.
DB Bryce Laughlin, Kinder 5-9 175 Sr.
DB Brylan Green, Lafayette Christian5-11 175 Jr.
DB Tackett Curtis, Many 6-2 195 So.
KR Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian 5-11 195 Sr.
P Parker Sanchez, Episcopal 6-0 160 Sr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER — Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER — Tackett Curtis, Many
COACH OF THE YEAR — Toriano Wells, General Trass
HONORABLE MENTION — J’Waun Turner, General Trass; Wydett Williams, General Trass; J.T. Smith, Mangham; Cameron Wilmore, Mangham; Elijah White, Ferriday; Ethan Frey, Rosepine; Zequarrius “Cadillac” Rhone, Many; Ethan Lovely, Menard; Matt Remondet, Ascension Episcopal; Oliver Jack, Episcopal; Jacoby Howard, Port Allen; Gharin Stansbury, Franklin; Jarvyea Campbell, General Trass; DeShawn Jackson, Pickering; Luke Yuhasz, Notre Dame; Mekeyle Franklin, Port Allen; Will Randle, Newman; Ruston West, St. Charles; Bryce Edgerson, South Plaquemines; Dylan John, Kinder; Jared LaFluer, Kinder; Clay Ancelet, Ascension Episcopal; Boyd Gray, Notre Dame; Jarmoin Griffin, North Caddo; Terry Augustine, Avoyelles; Arch Manning, Newman; Charzay Morris, North Caddo; Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal; DeMontrell Quinn, General Trass; Donald Smith, South Plaquemines; Tylan Ceasar, Kinder; Grant Ducote, Rosepine; Carlos Bazert Avoyelles; London Williams, Many; Ryan Armwood, Episcopal; Zach Vicknair, St. Charles; Dee Fontenot, Kinder; Kylyn Lewis, Ferriday; Brandon White, Kinder; Collin South, Kinder; Gabe Leonards, Notre Dame; Matt Remondet, Ascension Episcopal; Mason Boutte, Catholic-NI; Donta Boxley, Ferriday; Gavin Johnson, Kinder; Lance Castille, Notre Dame; Carson Stiles, Catholic-NI; Bryan Patout, Loreauville; Markel Norris, General Trass; Kobe Johnson, Ferriday; Sterling Scott, Newman; Jordan Allen, Lafayette Christian; Caleb Comeaux, Notre Dame; Calep Jacob, Loreauville; Collin Jacob, Loreauville; Bryce Savant, Kinder; Joe Brown, Notre Dame; Josh Koeppel, Newman; Will Hardie, Newman.