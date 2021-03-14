Sophomore forward Corey Chest made a free throw with seven tenths of a second left to lift McMain to a 49-48 win over district rival Carver in the Class 4A championship game Saturday at Burton Coliseum.
McMain (23-5) trailed by nine points entering the fourth quarter but pulled within one midway through the quarter and took the lead on two free throws by Chest with 1:54 remaining. That was the first of five lead changes in the final 2 minutes
Dorian Finister scored the final seven points for Carver (29-2), twice giving the Rams a lead and tying the score with a free throw in the final minute.
He finished with 23 points. Willie Anderson added 13 for the Rams.
Alex Hammond led McMain with 12 points and was named MVP. Chest finished with 11.
Class 5A
Zachary 63, Natchitoches Central 57
The Broncos (29-6) led wire-to-wire en route to their first state championship
Brandon Rodgers-Hardy scored 22 points and was named MVP.
Natchitoches Central (27-2) made a late rally, starting the fourth quarter with an 11-1 outburst to trim a 14-point lead to four.
Zachary didn't make a field goal in the first 6 minutes of the quarter but found its footing over the final 2 minutes to hang on.
Jalen Boldin scored 14 for Zachary. Darius Young led Natchitoches Central with 16 points. Sean Latour added 15 and Jaiden Hare had 10.
Division II
St. Thomas More 60, University 39
The Cougars (32-4) bombarded the Cubs (30-5) from long range, making eight 3-pointers in the first half to build a 24-point halftime lead.
Carter Domingue was named MVP. He scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out nine assists. Jack Bech added 16 points and Jaden Shelvin scored 12 for the Cougars, who won their fourth consecutive state championship.
Bryce Brown led University with 12 points. The Cubs have finished as runner-up two years in a row.
Division I
St. Augustine 47, Scotlandville 44
The Purple Knights (22-6) broke Scotlandville's monopoly on the Division I title, holding the Hornets to 16 second-half points in a comeback win.
Down five at the half, St. Augustine outscored the Hornets 13-6 in the third quarter to move ahead then held on down the stretch.
Scotlandville (27-4) moved within a point on a C'Zavian Teasett basket with 1:47 left. Purple Knights forward Chris Landers scored on consecutive possessions to stretch the lead.
Scotlandville made it a one-score game on a basket by Emareyon McDonald but failed to score on its final three possessions.
Nasir Degruy was named MVP after scoring a team-high 13 points for St. Augustine. Landers added 10.
Zaheem Jackson led Scotlandville with 14 points. Rayon Smith added 11.