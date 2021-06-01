Southwest La. senior cowboys Coy Hebert and Kolby Stelly burst on to the local rodeo scene in 2018 and 2019 as underclassmen and now look to regain their thrones at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo this week at the West Cal Arena.
Hebert won back-toback saddle bronc titles and Stelly did the same in bull riding, but their reign ended in 2020 with runner-up finishes.
Stelly was the runner up to St. Amant’s Trevor Hebert last season, but rebounded to win the national bull riding title at the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo and looks to build on that momentum this week.
“It does motivate me,” Stelly said. “Hopefully this year, I can win it a third time instead of just twice.
“I am feeling good. I have been practicing. I haven’t done too much lately, but when I do go I have been doing pretty good. I am on a good path right now. This year I put more pressure on myself, because I won (nationals) last year and I know I can do better. When I don’t do as good, I put more pressure on myself. Hopefully, I can just not think about anything.”
Stelly road just one of three bulls at state last year and hopes to ride all three this time. And he will need every point he can get with Rosepine’s Trey Carroll just two points back, 49-47 and 2020 champion Hebert in fifth place with 38.5 points.
“I just have to stay focused and don’t think about it so much, I think last year I over through some of the stuff,” Stelly said. “We actually grew up together. He is one of my good friends. He is really good. I have just been focusing on covering all three of my bulls, hopefully winning state then going to nationals and hopefully winning that again.”
Hebert finished second to St. Edmund’s Isaac Richard last year and leads Jace Nixon of Lake Charles by 11 points, 40-29 heading into the finals.
“I am pretty excited. It is going to be my last year,” Hebert said. “I really think I just need to go in there and get three good spur rides should do it.”
Hebert won the average title at state last year with two eight second rides totaling 138 points.
This season Hebert won four regular season rodeos with his last win coming on May 1 at the CENLA High School Rodeo.
“I haven’t went to a whole lot of rodeos because after the hurricane I had to do a lot of farm maintance,” Hebert said. “I still practice at the house.
“I really just need to get my feet moving and get a pretty good score out of it.”
The first go round will be split into two performances start at 7 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday. The second go round will start at 7 p.m. Friday with the second performance at 10 a.m.
The top-15 in each event advance to the championship round on Saturday at 5 p.m.