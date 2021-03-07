Lamar wins season finale over Cowgirls

Bebe Galloway recorded a double-double, the second of her career, of 14 points and 12 rebounds as Lamar beat McNeese State 68-60 Saturday at Burton Coliseum in the Southland Conference regular-season finale for both teams.
Lamar has won the last nine meetings.
The Cowgirls (6-15, 6-8 SLC), who ended the season with five consecutive losses, were led by Sulphur's Claralee Richard's career-high 20 points. Westlake's Kyla Hamilton contributed 12 points and six rebounds. Divine Tanks, McNeese's leading scorer, was limited to six points but she grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Galloway was one of four Cardinals (10-13, 9-6) to score in double figures, followed by Shedricka Pierson with 13 points, Angel Hastings came off the bench to score 12 and Micaela Wilson added 11.
The Cardinals limited McNeese to 14 percent shooting in the first quarter while making 38 percent of their shots. Lamar continued the hot hand in the second quarter by shooting 63 percent for a 36-20 halftime lead. For the game, McNeese shot 34 percent from the field.
Despite outrebounding the Cardinals by five, the Cowgirls had no second-chance points.