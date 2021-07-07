Area golfers can begin getting their games ready because all three Lake Area city tournaments will be played this year.
One is definitely scheduled, the Westlake city, and Sulphur has a tentative date, and though officials have said the Lake Charles city will be played on the new Mallard Cove course, which is expected to open next month, a date has not been decided.
Club professional Dave Kaspar said the Westlake city will run seven days at The National with events planned for juniors, women, men and seniors.
That city is scheduled for the month of August with the juniors play the l0th and 11th, the women and the men’s senior the 14th and 15th and the men’s the 27th through the 29th.
Frasch Park pro George McInnis has set tentative dates for the Sulphur city as Oct. 9-10.
The last cities were played in 2019 with Phillip Hoffpauir winning the Lake Charles title, Jevon Perry the Westlake and Neithan Allen the Sulphur. Hoffpauir and Allen are expected to defend their titles but Perry is a professional and that crown will be vacant.
—
The Ray Dingler Memorial was rained out last week for the first time in its 28-year history and, according to Quitman Moon, who ramrods the event, there were 43 former McNeese State athletes and coaches who played at least eight holes until the tournament was called.
“That was a tremendous turnout of former players and coaches,” Moon said. “I think that was the largest we have had.”
The event has raised money for the university’s golf teams, whose programs were suspended by the university, but the funds will go to the athletic department.
—
Lake Charles’ Pam Fossett beat Angela Martin of Calhoun 1-up to win the first flight consolation bracket last week in the Louisiana Women’s State Amateur at Bayou DeSiard Country Club in Monroe.
Sulphur’s Brooke Tyree, who will be a senior this fall at Texas A&M, became the third area player to do so. Others were Riley Issac in 2017 when she was a member of the McNeese State golf team and DeRidder’s Kie McNabb in 2008.
“No doubt the three seasons of SEC competition she has had as a member of the Texas A&M golf team has helped, but she is also a good hard worker,” said Bear Suarez, Tyree’s swing coach since she was 13 years old. “She stays focus on what she has to do. She knows it is a process and doesn’t deviate in her training and it shows. That’s why she is so good in competition.”
—
Taking place this week is the state’s junior amateurs at Ellendale in Houma. The girls play Wednesday and Thursday and the boys Wednesday through Friday.
Locals who played in last year’s boys tournament and are playing this week are Jace Lejeune who tied for 25th place last year and Zachary Robertson who tied for 32nd.
Three girls who played last year and are in this week’s field are Isabella Callaba who tied for fourth last year, Mattie Pargahn who tied for 13th and Chelsey Shaheen who finished 17th.
Southwest Louisiana juniors who have won the state tournament before have been Alan Morgan (1996) and Willie Wood (1977), Robbie Going (1994) and Tim Graham (1975). Going and Graham went on to be standouts at McNeese.
Tyree won the girls junior in 2016 and 2017, while Deanie Wood, later to be a Lake Charles resident, took the crowns in 1975 and 1976 while living in Shreveport.
—
Frasch Park announced a free program for juniors 17 years and younger for residents living within Ward 4, District 2 recreation district and/or the Sulphur High school zone. The daily green fee (after 10 a.m. seven days a week) is free with one small bucket of range balls.
Out-of-district participants can play Monday-Thursday for $10 and for $15 Friday-Sunday. Also, after 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, boys and girls play free.
Those wanting to participate in the program must fill out a form in the pro shop.
—
The Contraband Classic will be played at the Lake Charles Country Club, July 10-11, while a two-man, four-club tournament wraps up today at Gray Plantation.
—
Louis Bonnette has written about local golf for the American Press since 1971. His column appears each Sunday. Contact him at 274-5689 or lbonnette@mcneese.edu