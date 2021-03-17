LONGVILLE — South Beauregard struggled through the early innings Tuesday, but Morgan Eaves' home run changed the tone and the Lady K's rallied to beat Lake Arthur 10-8.
South Beauregard fell behind 5-1, and Eaves fell behind in the count 0-2 with no outs in the bottom of the third inning. But she launched a three-run home run to center field to cut the Tigers' lead to 5-4.
"She saw her chance, and that is what started it off for us," South Beauregard head coach Karlee Campbell said. "She has had a few already. She is trying to beat our school record. We didn't give up."
South Beauregard added five runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-7 lead.
Eaves finished 2-for-4 and added a double in the sixth inning to lead the Lady K's 12-hit attack. Markenna Rutherford went 3-for-3 with an RBI and scored three runs. Emelie Price and Maggie Bowman each had a pair of hits and a double as the Lady K's finished with seven extra-base hits. Price drove in two runs.
South Beauregard (7-6) won for the sixth time in seven games.
"It is our prime time," Campbell said. "We are down to 41⁄2 weeks of regular-season games, and it is our time to persevere. We need to play one through seven (innings) and not give up at all."
Lake Arthur (9-2) was aggressive on the bases paths and took advantage of six South Beauregard errors in the first three innings. South Beauregard committed eight errors.
"We can definitely improve on those errors," Campbell said. "(Lake Arthur) took advantage of our errors on the bases, and that is what allowed them to get the runs they did.
"We had some errors, but we came back from it. It wasn't pretty. I told the girls our word that we have been looking at is persevere, just get through it, get better and make improvements."
South Beauregard led 1-0 after the first inning, but Hailey Broussard's RBI double tied the score in the top of the second inning. The Tigers scored four runs on errors in the second and third inning.
Deonna Brister's two-run single in the fourth inning gave the Tigers a 7-4 lead, but they scored one run over the final three frames.
Alyssa Cloessner struck out five batters and walked one in six innings to earn the win, while Hayven Myers retired the side in the seventh inning to pick up a save.
Brister led four Tigers with multiple hits, including Addison Abshire, Katherine Leonards and Reagan Legros.
S. Beauregard 10
Lake Arthur 8
Lake Arthur 032 201 0—8-11-1
S. Beau 103 501 x—10-12-8
PITCHING: W — Alyssa Cloessner. L — Miya Breaux. Sv — Hayven Myers.
HITTING: Lake Arthur —Addison Abshire 2-4 (2 runs), Katherine Leonards 3-4 (run, RBI, double), Deonna Brister 2-4 (2 RBIs), Reagan Legros 2-3 (3 runs, double). South Beauregard — Makenna Rutherford 3-3 (3 runs, RBI), Morgan Eaves 2-4 (2 runs, 3 RBIs, double, HR), Emelie Price 2-3 (2 RBIs, double), Maggie Bowman 2-4 (run, double)
RECORDS: Lake Arthur — 9-2. South Beauregard — 7-6.