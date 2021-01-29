Knights sharing in district success

A deep and experienced roster that values unselfishness has vaulted South Beauregard to the top of the District 4-3A boys basketball standings.
The Golden Knights (12-5, 3-0) are perfect in league play heading into tonight's game at Iowa (12-4, 2-1), which is a game back in the standings. St. Louis, also a game behind the Knights, hosts Jennings.
Iowa is hoping to break a two-game losing streak and create a tie atop the standings after losing a close game to St. Louis on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets lost 55-51, missing 8 of 14 free-throw attempts. The Jackets have been streaky, twice winning six consecutive games, then losing two straight.
"Free-throw shooting has been our Achilles for several games," Iowa head coach Robert Melanson said. "We missed 18 (in a Saturday loss) against Washington-Marion and 16 against Lake Charles College Prep.
"Against St. Louis we missed eight crucial ones and didn't play with any energy. When we have played well, our guards have gotten to the free-throw line, they have attacked."
Melanson said South Beauregard's backcourt concerns him.
"(Collin) Gunter and Nick Uhlik are good," he said. "We've been playing against them since they went undefeated in middle school. Malachi (McElhaney) plays basketball like he ran the football, a real hard-nosed player. (Zach) Blackwell has been playing well."
The Knights have won eight straight.
"For about the last seven or eight games, we have had at least three people scoring in double digits, sometimes four and sometimes all five," Knights head coach William Stanley said. "That means we are moving the ball and sharing the basketball very well, playing unselfish basketball."
Stanley said poise will be a key against Iowa.
"They are going to be quick," he said. "They play a full-court, man-to-man press that they try to bother the guards with.
"I've got some senior guards who have a lot of experience. If we don't lose our composure I think we'll be able to handle that press very well."
The Knights have experience at every position.
"I have seven seniors," Stanley said. "They have a lot of playing experience. Their basketball IQ is way up there. They are smart about the game. Their knowledge of the game has helped us so often this season, particularly if we are behind or in a tight game in the fourth quarter. Just having that experience has helped us win those kind of games."
The Jackets feature a strong frontcourt led by senior Devonte Wright and junior Curtis Deville, who combined to score 22 points against St. Louis in Tuesday's game.