SULPHUR — Southwest Louisiana claimed two state championships Tuesday at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo at the West Cal Arena.
Sulphur’s Kaylee Kinney, who is the front-runner for the All-around Cowgirl title, won the cutting event while Iowa’s Lane Touchet took the boys cutting title.
Kinney started the competition trailing DeRidder’s Laney Walker 43-42. Her 74-point first-place score in the second go-round cut Walker’s lead to .55 points. Kinney won the average title with 212.5 points over three rounds to beat Walker 55.5-53.35.
Touchet, who was the lone competitor in boys cutting, bested his 2020 three-round score (134) by 73 points with an average total score of 207. He placed third in 2020.
The top four in each event qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 18-24.
Iowa’s Kinley Leblanc finished third in reined cow horse to qualify for the NHSFR, winning the first and short gorounds.
After an off day today, the LHSFR will continue Thursday with the first performance of the first go-round at 7 p.m. The second half of the first go-round will start at 10 a.m. Friday.
The first performance of the second-go will start at 7 p.m. Friday, and the second performance at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The top 15 in each event advance to the championship round at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Round Winners
Boys Cutting
First-go — 1. Lane Touchet, Iowa.
Second-go — 1. Touchet, Iowa.
Short-go — 1. Touchet, Iowa.
Girls Cutting
First-go — Laney Walker, DeRidder.
Second-go — Kaylee Kinney, Sulphur.
Short-go — Savannah Stafford, Holden.
Reined Cow Horse
First-go — Kinley Leblanc, Iowa.
Second-go — Mary Grace Thibodeaux, Hammond.
Short-go — Leblanc, Iowa.
Boys Cutting
1, Lane Touchet, Iowa 55
Girls Cutting
1, Kaylee Kinney, Sulphur, 55.5 2, Laney Walker, DeRidder, 53.35 3, Millie Frey, Eunice, 45.95 4, Savannah Stafford, Holden, 43.8 5, Kinley Leblanc, Iowa, 42.5
Reined Cow Horse
1, Savannah Stafford, Holden, 38.1 2, Mary Grace Thibodeaux, 34.2 3, Kinley Leblanc, Iowa, 23.4