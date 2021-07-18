Sulphur senior Kaylee Kinney is the best all-around cowgirl in the state of Louisiana this season. Now she gets to see if she is the best in the nation.
The National High School Finals Rodeo starts today in Lincoln, Neb. The national rodeo will run through July 24.
“I am so excited,” Kinney said. “Hopefully all goes well.
“I will have to take it one ride, one event at a time. I am excited for myself and all of team Louisiana. Hopefully, this week is really great.”
Kinney qualified in three events, barrel racing, pole bending and cutting, and will look to become the sixth cowgirl from Louisiana to win the national all-around title and second consecutive after Welsh’s Kylie Conner won it last year. Conner qualified for nationals in barrels.
It will be Kinney’s third trip to nationals.
“I definitely know what to expect,” Kinney said. “It was nerve racking my first year in Wyoming — huge arena, huge patterns, huge crowd.
“I do think I have a shot at the all-around. It just depends on how I place in each event.”
Southwest Louisiana cowgirls have accounted for six of the nine national all-around titles won by Louisiana cowgirls since 1951, including Klancy Slope (Longville) in 2007, Jennifer Canik (Grand Chenier) in 1985 and 1986, Kelly Foster (Bell City) in 1983 and Ginger Marcantel (Elton) in 1957.
At the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo in June, Kinney won the state barrel racing and cutting title and finished second in pole bending.
Sulphur cowboy Kolby Stelly is back to defend his national bull riding championship.
He won his third state title in four years in June, scoring an 81 point ride in the short-go round to hold off St. Amant’s Trevor Hebert, the 2020 state champion.