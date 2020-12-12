LOREAUVILLE — Kinder overcame five turnovers to defeat Loreauville 21-14 in double overtime Friday night in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Neither team put together a scoring drive in the opening quarter. Kinder had a legitimate chance to take an early lead when the Yellow Jackets moved the ball into the red zone early in the second quarter but came up short on fourth down as a pass was intercepted.
After a stout effort by the Yellow Jackets defense, Kinder got the ball back and this time capped off the drive with a score. Bryce Laughlin scored a 4-yard touchdown. The extra point was good and Kinder led 7-0 with less than 4 minutes before halftime.
Loreauville got into an offensive rhythm right before the break but the drive stalled at the 21-yard line. The Tigers went for it on fourth-and-2 and the Yellow Jackets' defense stood tall.
Loreauville got on the board with an explosive play on the Tigers' first possession of the third quarter. Caleb Jacob connected with Ethan Simon for an 80-yard touchdown. The extra point was good and the score was tied 7-7.
Kinder had a chance to reclaim the lead but was picked off for a second time — this time near the goal line.
Kinder committed five turnovers — two interceptions, three fumbles — but Loreauville was not able to make the Yellow Jackets pay for it. The Tigers scored no points off the five turnovers.
Kinder marched to the goal line before the end of regulation. The Yellow Jackets attempted a winning field goal with 4 seconds left but it was no good. Kinder got another chance as Loreauville was called for roughing the kicker.
Kinder opted to run an offensive play but was inches short and regulation ended.
Loreauville got the ball first and scored with a Jacob 10-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good. Kinder answered as Graham Fawcett threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Brandon White on fourth down. Extra point was good and the game headed to a second overtime.
Kinder got the ball first and Griffin Cooley scored on a 3-yard touchdown. The extra point was good and then Loreauville came out on offense. After stopping Jacob at the 2-yard line on a third down run, Kinder needed one more stop.
Jacob rolled out on a fourth-down pass but it was incomplete and the Yellow Jackets ran onto the field celebrating.