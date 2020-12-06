In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the second week of the high school football playoffs.
Which team had the most significant win?
RA: Kinder battled back from a 22-13 deficit to beat Avoyelles 28-20. The Yellow Jackets slowed down a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Carlos Bazert and Carl Barton, who ran behind 6-foot-7, 350-pound tackle Terryandre Augustine. Bazert and Barton combined for 251 yards, but Kinder held the duo to 33 yards in the fourth quarter.
WA: Jennings stayed undefeated and survived a scare on the road with a 50-49 win at Lutcher. The Bulldogs will be home for the quarterfinals this week and are in position to host a semifinal game.
Name a player of the week.
RA: Leesville wide receiver Khrystian Hoffpauir. The senior broke the century mark for a third consecutive week with 10 catches for 133 yards and staked the Leesville to an early 14-0 lead, but the No. 5 Wampus Cats lost to No. 12 Minden 21-14 in overtime.
WA: The entire Grand Lake defense. The Hornets had more sacks (10) than points allowed (6) in its win over Delhi. The Hornets also produced a pair of special teams scores with a punt return touchdown and safety on a blocked punt.
Name a basketball player of the week.
RA: The high-scoring duo of Rylee Jinks and Rylee Cloud helped power defending Class B state champion Fairview to an 82-73 over previously unbeaten Lake Arthur. The pair combined for 52 points, including nine 3-pointers. The Panthers are averaging more than 85 points a game.
WA: Hathaway's Chloey Guidry scored 39 points Friday to lead the Hornets to a 76-60 win over Holden. Hathaway is 6-2.