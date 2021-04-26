Kramer Robertson's mom is coming back to Louisiana.
This time it's to LSU, where Kim Mulkey's only previous tie was attending son Kramer's baseball games at Alex Box Stadium, where he was a star shortstop and fan favorite on the national runnerup team of 2017.
A Tickfaw native, who first starred at Hammond High School, Mulkey led Louisiana Tech to two national championships and won a gold medal on the 1984 Olympic team as a player before winning three national championships in her 21 years as head coach at Baylor.
She also was an assistant coach on another Louisiana Tech national championship team, making her the only person — man or woman — to win NCAA national championships as a player, assistant coach and head coach.
"Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home," said LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, who will formally introduce Mulkey at press conference today open to the public at the Maravich Assembly Center.
"Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life — in the classroom, on the court, and in the community — is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU."
It is arguably the most high-profile head coaching hire LSU has ever made in any sport — Mulkey is already in virtually every Hall of Fame that she's eligible for, most recently the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame where she will be inducted in May.
In 1999, she was also named by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association to the list of the state's top 25 athletes of the 20th century — the only female on the list.
No contract details with LSU were announced, but she isn't likely to come cheap. At Baylor, where Mulkey won national championships in 2005, 2012 and 2019 while going 632-104 in 21 years, she was reportedly making $2.27 million per year. Her 2019 championship team went 40-0.
Women's basketball at LSU has been somewhat mediocre since reaching the Final Four five straight seasons between 2004 and 2008.
LSU has reached the NCAA tournament only once since 2015, although the 2019 team likely would have gone if it hadn't been canceled by the pandemic.
Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas who recently resigned after 10 years to pursue other opportunities, reportedly as president of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.
Baylor, a nondescript program before Mulkey arrived, made the NCAA Women's Tournament 19 of 20 possible years (not counting last year's canceled tourney) and the Bears reached the Women's NIT finals the one year it missed.
It may be Mulkey's first job at LSU, but in the past, once her Baylor basketball seasons ended, she was a familiar face at the Tigers' baseball games while Robertson was playing from 2014-17.
Robertson is now in the St. Louis Cardinals organization playing for AAA Memphis.