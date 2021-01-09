KeyShawn Feazell is returning to the court.
The McNeese State Cowboys opened Southland Conference play last weekend without their 6-foot-9 senior post player and ultimately lost to Central Arkansas.
After missing the past three games due to COVID-19, head coach Heath Schroyer said Feazell was cleared to return to practice this week and is ready to aid the Cowboys to their first conference victory.
McNeese (6-4, 0-1 SLC) welcomes Northwestern State (1-12, 0-2) to Burton Coliseum at 4 p.m. today.
"It'll be great to get him back but it'll take a little time for him to get his rhythm back because he hasn't played in almost a month," Schroyer said in a school news release. "He has not played a game since December 18th so we are going to play him as much as we can."
Feazell is averaging a double-double (13.1 points, 13 rebounds), and he is ranked No. 1 in the SLC and No. 2 in the nation in rebounding.
The Cowboys will take the floor with four players averaging double-figure scoring, led by Dru Kuxhausen (14 ppg), A.J. Lawson (11.7) and Collin Warren (11.4).
"A.J. Lawson and Feazell are special players," said Northwestern State head coach Mike McConathy. "They're going to run things especially for (Kuxhausen)."
"He's a really good rebounder and has a presence" Schroyer said of Feazell, "but I think that the thing that's exciting for all of us to have him back, is that he's a great kid, a hard worker, a connector on the floor. He's mature and understands the big picture."
That picture includes picking up a win against an old rival.
NSU enters the game having lost seven straight games and is 0-10 away from home, but the Demons have played the likes of top-ranked Gonzaga twice, and Texas Tech of the Big 12.
The Demons are led by Tenton Massner (12 ppg) and Jairus Roberson (11.5).
"They play with great confidence offensively," Schroyer said of NSU. "They play really fast. They did a great job on makes and misses, and transition. It puts a lot of pressure on your conversion defense."
The Cowboys lead the all-time series 65-63.
"It's another league opponent and every game in the league is really important and especially ones that are at home," Schroyer said. "We've had a good week (of practice) and the guys are excited to play."