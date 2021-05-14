When LSU celebrates senior day on Sunday to cap off this weekend’s Southeastern Conference series with Alabama, it won’t be just ceremonial.
This time the season’s final regular-season game in Alex Box Stadium really will be the last for the seniors — there won’t be a postseason return as an NCAA regional host.
“That’s the position we’re in,” head coach Paul Mainieri said.
But how the Tigers (30-18, 9-15 SEC) fare in the three games against the Crimson Tide (28-17, 11-12) could go a long way in determining if LSU gets to go anywhere for the postseason.
The Tigers enter the final two weekends of the regular season squarely on the bubble.
LSU helped itself with a sloppy but effective 16-8 midweek victory over Louisiana Tech, a team projected to host a regional as a No. 1 seed.
The Tigers have won two of their last three SEC series and their rating percentage index, a strong factor for the tournament’s selection committee, is good at No. 20.
“We’re improving as a team,” Mainieri said. “We’re going to be a team to be reckoned with when we get into the postseason … we’ve just got to get into the postseason first.”
As of this weekend, most projections have LSU as one of “first five out” and Bama as one of the “last five in.”
LSU finishes the regular season at Texas A&M next week, one of three teams at 7-17 behind the Tigers in the conference standings, along with 6-18 Auburn and 5-19 Missouri.
At worst LSU needs to make sure at least two teams stay behind it as 12 of the 14 teams reach the SEC Tournament.
“I think it’s been a grind the whole year,” Mainieri admitted. “We’ve lost some tough games where maybe if we’d done a little more … we might not be in this position. But I feel like we can make a rush to the finish line. This weekend can go a long way to making that happen. It think we’re going to play some exciting baseball.”
After reliable starters Landon Marceaux and A.J. Labas pitch the first two games, Mainieri said he’s hoping to have Ma’Khail Hilliard available for Sunday’s final game.
“It would be a beautiful thing,” Mainieri said.
Hilliard has put together back-to-back impressive starts after taking over the role of Sunday starter.
But Mainieri won’t promise not to use Hilliard in an earlier game if he thinks it means winning one of them.
“You just never know,” he said. “That’s why I don’t want to lock myself into anything right now.
“There’s no holding back anything. This is postseason baseball as far as I’m concerned. We’re going to do whatever it takes to win this weekend.”