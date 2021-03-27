Jinks repeats as Class B Most Outstanding Player

Rylee Jinks led Fairview to its second consecutive Class B state championship, and 12th overall, this season and is a repeat winner of the Louisiana Sports Writers Associations's Class B Oustanding Player award.
Jinks averaged a triple-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
She is joined on the first team by teammate Rylee Cloud, who averaged 23 points per game. Rounding out the first team are Hathaway junior Chloey Guidry (24 ppg), Bell City senior Josie Ogea (26 ppg), Fairview junior Rylee Cloud (23 ppg) and Stanley senior Makayla Williams (30 ppg).
The Coach of the Year is Bell City's Tracy Fontenot, who guided the Bruins to the state semifinals, their first trip to the state tournament in 31 years.
Drew Tebbe (16.8 ppg) won the boys Outstanding Player award after averaging a double-double in leading Anacoco to a 37-3 record.
J.S. Clark's Tiffanie Lewis is the Coach of the Year after leading J.S. Clark to a second consecutive state tourney.
Comprising the first team along with Tebbe was Anacoco teammate and Northwestern State signee Shaun Riley (17.2 ppg), Simsboro's Jamarion Cato (19.5 ppg), J.S. Clark's D'Marcus Fugett (20.2 ppg) and Doyline's Jamaria Clark (30.8 ppg).
2020-2021 LSWA Class B All-state team
Boys
First Team
Name, School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Drew Tebbe, Anacoco Sr. 5-10 16.8
Jamarion Cato, Simsboro Sr. 6-4 19.5
D'Marcus Fugett, J.S. Clark Sr. 6-4 20.2
Shaun Riley, Anacoco Sr. 6-6 17.2
Jamarion Clark, Doyline So. 6-2 30.8
Second Team
Name, School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Noah Guidry, Hathaway Sr. 6-3 13.2
Corbyn Jones, Zwolle Sr. 6-2 14.5
Makeal Williams, Stanley Sr. 6-2 16.3
Landry Alligood, Anacoco Sr. 6-0 19.1
Chilaydrien Newton, Simsboro So. 6-3 12.8
OUTSTANDING PLAYER — Drew Tebbe, Anacoco
COACH OF THE YEAR — Tiffanie Lewis, J.S. Clark
HONORABLE MENTION — Brett Jinks, Fairview; Zeke Lentz, Pitkin; Jamari Markray, Doyline; Joshua Smith, Quitman; Jaydn Lehr, Negreet; Sean Laughlin, Converse; Ethan Clark, Monterey; Dylan Gueldner, Holden; Trevor Daughtery, J.S. Clark; Adam Sabbaghian, Episcopal-Acadiana; Nick Maryland, Simsboro.
Girls
First Team
Name, School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Rylee Jinks, Fairview Sr. 5-6 17.0
Chloey Guidry, Hathaway Jr. 5-2 24.0
Josie Ogea, Bell City Sr. 5-7 26.0
Rylee Cloud, Fairview Jr. 5-5 23.0
Makayla Williams, Stanley Sr. 5-5 30.0
Second Team
Name, School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Kylee Strother, Florien Sr. 5-5 14.4
Olivia Sepulvado, Zwolle Jr. 5-8 19.1
Jordan Semones, University Academy Sr. 5-6 19.3
Coco Williams, Fairview Sr. 5-6 14.6
Abby Rivers, Converse Sr. 5-9 28.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER — Rylee Jinks, Fairview
COACH OF THE YEAR — Tracy Fontenot, Bell City
HONORABLE MENTION — Jalexia Caldwell, Castor; Clara Womack, Quitman; Alexia Hester, Simsboro; Reagan Stanley, Anacoco; Natalie Yancey, Glenmora; Destiny Deville, University Academy; Sydnie Cooley, Lacassine; Madison Suire, Hathaway; Cambree Courtney, Golden; Vanessa Duhe, Lacassine.