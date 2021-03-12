Jehovah-Jireh continued its dominance of Division I boys basketball, winning its fourth consecutive state title with a 60-57 win over Family Christian Thursday at Burton Coliseum.
The Warriors (20-14) took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by John-Paul Ricks with 4 minutes left. That shot was part of a 7-0 run after the Flames had taken a 53-49 lead on a Chance Martin basket.
FCA (27-14) had three chances to tie in the final 16 seconds, but missed a pair of shots and turned the ball over once.
Brandon Harton was named most valuable player after scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Ricks finished with 16.
Chance Martin led FCA with 18 points. Bryson Martin added 14.
Division IV
Crescent City 59, Calvary Baptist 49
The Pioneers (21-6) repeated as champs by stifling the Cavaliers (27-6).
Calvary Baptist shot 33 percent from the field and turned the ball over 16 times.
MVP John Kelly had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for Crescent City while Derek Burditt scored 14 and Holdin Diaz added 11.
Daniel Ortiz scored 23 to lead Calvary Baptist. Labree Williams added 12.
Class 3A
Madison Prep 52, St. Martinville 47
Kevon Shannon led the Chargers at both ends of the floor in the fourth quarter, scoring four points, passing out four assists, grabbing three rebounds and making a steal as Madison Prep (23-3) dominated the final frame.
St. Martinville (23-10) led 36-35 after the third quarter, which it closed with a 14-4 run after falling behind by nine points after a Shannon 3-pointer. Datayvious Gabriel scored six points in the run to get the Tigers back in the game.
St. Martinville made 3 of 15 field goal attempts in the fourth quarter as Madison Prep pulled away.
Shannon was named MVP after finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Dezeil Perkins led the Chargers with 15 points and Percy Daniels had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Gabriel led St. Martinville with 17 points. Jalen Mitchell added 10.
Class C
Simpson 73, Ebarb 65, OT
Simpson finished the job, winning a state title after losing in the Final Four each of the past four years.
Chad Vargas scored 32 points and Rhett Peter added 26 for Simpson.
Zach Parrie led Ebarb with 24 points, including a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
Alec Remedies and Ethan Ezernack each scored 12 for Ebarb.
Vargas made two 3-pointers in overtime as the Broncos started the extra frame with eight straight points.
What's Ahead
In today's championship games, three defending champions will be looking to repeat. Dunham (17-11), winner of the last three Division III titles, plays Newman (20-6) at noon in the opener.
Dunham is led by Santa Clara signee Carlos Stewart, who averages 34 points per game. Newman features one of the country's top-rated sophomores in guard Chris Lockett (19 ppg).
Arcadia (18-1) and White Castle (22-7) will play for the 1A title at 2:30 p.m. Arcadia won the 2016 title, with White Castle winning the next two years.
Rayville (24-2) and Port Allen (19-7) will meet in the 2A championship for a third consecutive year. Rayville won in 2019 and Port Allen won last year.
The finale will feature Simsboro (24-2) looking to repeat as Class B champ against top seed Anacoco (36-2) at 7:30 p.m. Anacoco is led by Northwestern State signed Shaun Riley, who scored 36 in a semifinal win over J.S. Clark.