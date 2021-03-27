Sean Moore's home run to lead of the 10th inning started a Stephen F. Austin rally that led to McNeese State's first home loss of the season Friday afternoon.
Playing a rare weekday afternoon game at Joe Miller Ballpark, the Cowboys could not hold the lead late as the Lumberjacks won 8-5 in the first of a four-game Southland Conference series.
The game was moved up due to a bank of outfield lights not working, a problem stemming from last year's hurricanes. None of that mattered to the Lumberjacks, who hit three home runs, scoring half their runs that way.
"They hit the ball out of the park on us," said McNeese head coach Justin Hill. "They also had extra traffic on the bases that kept pressure on us."
McNeese pitchers walked nine, two of those intentional.
Two more runs followed the Moore blast to ensure the SFA (5-12, 3-6 SLC) victory. The Lumberjacks have three of their last four including their last two.
Hill went for the kill in the top of the seventh, bringing in his best bullpen arm of late, Brad Kincaid with runners on second and third with one out and the Cowboys up 5-3. He responded by striking out Chaney Dodge and Cameron Crawford and preserving the lead.
But the Lumberjacks got to Kincaid in the eighth, tying the score at 5-5 with a pair of runs helped by a throwing error by shortstop Reid Bourque to start the inning.
"I felt that was the game right there, and I think it was," Hill said. "So I went for it, it just didn't work out the way we wanted."
About the error, Hill said those things happen.
"You ask anybody on the team, that's the guy we want the ground ball hit to," he said. "That's part of the game."
McNeese (12-8, 6-2), which entered the day in first place, had a chance to put the game away in the seventh after Kincaid got out of the jam. With runners at the corners and nobody out, Tré Obregon lifted a fly ball into shallow right field. Peyton Harden tagged from third but was thrown out at the plate by Crawford.
"We had a chance there but they made a nice play on us," Hill said.
McNeese took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, as Bourque provided the big hit, a three-run triple off the wall in right-center field. It was Bourque's second triple of the game.
He scored moments later on Harden's infield single for a 5-3 Cowboys lead.
Ty Abraham, making his first Friday start of the season, threw a solid six innings, striking out eight, which tied for his high on the spring.
He was touched for two long home runs by the Lumberjacks. The first was a two-run shot by Crawford in the third which gave SFA the early lead.
The second came an inning later when catcher Skylar Black blasted a solo shot off the second E in McNeese above the scoreboard in left, sending parts onto the field.
McNeese answered the Crawford homer in the bottom of the third when Ben David singled home Bourgue from third to cut the Lumberjacks lead in half.
Hunter Reeves (1-1) took the loss with Lance Koch (1-0) getting the win and Tod Gauthe picking up his fourth save.
NOTES: Today's doubleheader will begin at 11 a.m. Will Dion (2-2) will start today's first seven-inning game. The lefty ace brings a 3.21 earned run average into the game. He will be opposed by right-hander Joe Todd (0-2, 5.29). … In the second game McNeese will throw Jonathan Ellison (1-0, 1.32) while the Lumberjacks will counter with lefty Jacob Stobart (0-2, 3.89). … Nate Fisbeck extended his hitting streak to a team-high nine games while Bourque extended his to eight.