MOSS BLUFF — Iowa distance runner Payton Foreman and Sulphur's Bridget Trahan shined Friday to lead their schools to team titles at the Sam Houston Bronco Relays despite abnormally cool and windy weather.
It was the first team win for the Iowa boys and Sulphur girls this season.
Foreman, the outstanding male track athlete, swept the distance races, winning the 800 (2:15.5), 1,600 (5:06.55) and 3,200 (11:24.93). Iowa out-pointed runner-up Sulphur 157-132.
"It is just a reflection of the work they put in, like Payton," Iowa head coach Jake Whatley said. "That dude has worked for four years year-round.
"This is what happens when you put that kind of work in. We have had a lot of other guys that stepped up and a lot of injuries. I am pretty proud of the guys."
Iowa led by nine points with two events left and pulled away with a 1-3 finish in the 3,200-meter run from Foreman and Jevin Dupuy and won the 1,600 relay by half a second over DeRidder with a time of 3 minutes, 42.21 seconds.
Iowa's also got a big boost in the field events from shot put thrower Tucker Fontenot. The senior won with a Southwest Louisiana-leading distance of 48 feet, 3 inches, to beat DeRidder's Derron Griffin (46-9), who was tied with Fontenot after two of four throws.
Trahan, a junior, won four events, accounting for 40 of Sulphur's 190 points. Iowa was second with 98 points.
"Because this is my first year here, we are trying to set a good example and a foundation for our program going forward," Sulphur head coach Joe Judge said. "Trahan is an exceptional athlete.
"I can put her anywhere. She is an irreplaceable athlete right now."
Trahan won the long (16-21⁄2) and triple jump to win the girls outstanding field award and swept the hurdle events. She won the 100 hurdles in 16.54 seconds and beat Sam Houston's Macy Tate by .23 seconds to win the 300 in 53.76.
Westlake sophomore Tristen Goodly won the boys outstanding field award with victories in the long (20-51⁄2) and triple jumps (43-21⁄2). Both marks were season bests.
Iowa's Jailyn Underwood won the girls outstanding track award with wins in the 1,600 (6:22.16) and 3,200 (14:12.79) and a second-place finish in the 800 (2:46.56).